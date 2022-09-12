Weyes Blood Announces And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Shares “It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody”

After a breadcrumb trail of teasers, we can finally officially confirm that Weyes Blood is back, baby. Sub Pop will release the Natalie Mering project’s latest album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on Nov. 18, and its opening track and lead single “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” is out now.

The track is one of 10 that “shed light on the meaning of our contemporary disillusionment,” as Mering writes in an extensive letter accompanying the album’s announcement, describing 2019’s Titanic Rising as “the first album of three in a special trilogy”:

[Titanic Rising] was an observation of things to come, the feelings of impending doom. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about entering the next phase, the one in which we all find ourselves today—we are literally in the thick of it. Feeling around in the dark for meaning in a time of instability and irrevocable change. Looking for embers where fire used to be. Seeking freedom from algorithms and a destiny of repetitive loops.

”([S]poiler alert: the next one will be about ‘hope’),” a press release teases.

Mering’s letter also details the concept of “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”:

“It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” is a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings, and the fraying of our social fabric. Our culture relies less and less on people. This breeds a new, unprecedented level of isolation. The promise we can buy our way out of that emptiness offers little comfort in the face of fear we all now live with—the fear of becoming obsolete. Something is off, and even though the feeling appears differently for each individual, it is universal.

Mering co-produced most of her follow-up to Titanic Rising—Paste’s top album of 2019—alongside Jonathan Rado, teaming with Rodaidh McDonald for closer “A Given Thing.” Mixed by Kenny Gilmore at 101 Studio in Los Angeles, and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge in New York City, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow features guest spots from Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) and Mary Lattimore.

Weyes Blood will support the new album on the newly announced In Holy Flux Tour, named for an And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow track. The international headlining tour kicks off in spring 2023, with U.K. and E.U. dates starting Jan. 28, 2023, at Festsaal Kreuzberg in Berlin and ending Feb. 14 at CHALK in Brighton, U.K. The tour’s North American leg runs Feb. 22 (Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl) through April 2 (Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom), as it currently stands. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” (plus Weyes Blood’s 2015 Daytrotter session) below, and find the details of And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Mering’s letter and her tour dates further down.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Tracklist:

01. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

02. Children of the Empire

03. Grapevine

04. God Turn Me Into a Flower

05. Hearts Aglow

06. And in the Darkness

07. Twin Flame

08. In Holy Flux

09. The Worst Is Done

10. A Given Thing

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow Art:

Weyes Blood Tour Dates:

December

08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

January

28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

30 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

31- Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

February

01 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

04 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Orangerie

06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

09 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

10 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

14 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March

03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

08 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

April

01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom