Whitney Announce Drive-In Shows In Chicago

Whitney will be performing two drive-in shows for Lakeshore Drive-In at The Adler Planetarium in their hometown, Chicago, on Sep. 19 and Sep. 20. The performances will mark the band’s first time playing in Chicago since their five sold out shows at Thalia Hall in December.

The indie rockers have also announced two livestream shows from SPACE, a venue in Evanston, Ill., on Sept. 23 and Sept. 30.

Whitney recently released a covers album titled Candid following their 2019 LP Forever Turned Around.

You can purchase tickets for Lakeshore Drive-In here (limited spots available!), and for the livestream at SPACE here.