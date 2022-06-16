Whitney Share New Single "REAL LOVE," Announce Forthcoming Album SPARK

Instead of dipping their toe in the water, Whitney dive straight into their new era on “REAL LOVE.” The single is the first release from their forthcoming record, SPARK, out Sept. 16 via Secretly Canadian.

The Chicago duo composed of Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek now take a sharp pivot away from the folky acoustics of their past releases and venture into glossy synth-wave. The band found themselves stuck in Portland at the onset of the pandemic after Ehrlich went to clear his head following a years-long breakup, and Kakacek followed to escape the harsh Chicago winter. While there, they agreed to make some drastic shifts to their sound, the result being the luminous lead single “REAL LOVE.” The track features incandescent synthesizers and some of the subtle softness of their early days that shines through in Ehrlich’s vocals. Just as Whitney had to say goodbye to their old sound to find one that feels authentic, the song is about a long-overdue breakup that ultimately leads you to the right love down the line.

“Max and I wrote ‘REAL LOVE’ in June 2021 right after a cross country move back to Chicago. I was experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic, while the entire city was re-emerging from isolation. I’ve been running away from and self medicating my anxiety for as long as I can remember, but for whatever reason, it felt like it was time to dive straight into it,” Ehrlich said in a statement. “During late night sessions over a two week period, we captured the embrace of anxiety and fear in a way that resonated with us immediately. We spent the next few summer nights driving on Ashland with the windows down and the song turned up. It felt like an emotional and musical burst of light and we’re so grateful to finally be sharing that with people.”

Whitney also announced an extensive tour through North America and the E.U./U.K. Tickets for their North American shows go on sale Friday, June 17, at 9 a.m. local time, and E.U./U.K. tickets will be on sale later this month.

SPARK Tracklist:

01. NOTHING REMAINS

02. BACK THEN

03. BLUE

04. TWIRL

05. REAL LOVE

06. MEMORY

07. SELF

08. NEVER CROSSED MY MIND

09. TERMINAL

10. HEART WILL BEAT

11. LOST CONTROL

12. COUNTY LINES

SPARK Art:

Whitney Tour Dates:

September

29 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

October

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

03 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie

04 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly

08 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

09 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

14 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

15 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

26 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

28 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

November

06 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

08 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10 – Cologne, DE @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

11 – Munich, DE @ Freiheizhalle

12 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

15 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

16 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

18 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

19 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

20 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

22 – Bristol, UK @SWX

23 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

25 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

27 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

December

08 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

16 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall