Watch Wilco Perform New Single on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

On Wednesday night, Wilco gave the first performance of their new single, “Tell Your Friends,” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, becoming the latest band on Colbert’s #Playathome series. Each member performed via livestream, playing next to, and occasionally with, their loved ones, children, and pets.

The performance accompanied Wilco’s release of “Tell Your Friends” on Bandcamp, the proceeds of which go to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit dedicated to providing food in the wake of natural disasters. The new single follows Wilco’s late-2019 release of Ode to Joy and Jeff Tweedy’s 2018 EPs, WARM and WARMER.

Jeff Tweedy went on to play a solo acoustic version of fan-favorite “Jesus Etc.” later in the show, performing alone while surrounded by the guitars and amps of his personal studio. It’s one of the many acoustic versions Tweedy has performed of Wilco standards, many of which can be found on his 2017 solo debut, Together at Last. Earlier this year, Tweedy played “Evergreen” with his sons Spencer and Sammy from their Chicago bathroom on Kimmel.

Wilco postponed their shows for the spring but are still slated to co-headline with Sleater Kinney on a summer tour starting Aug. 6. Watch the band perform “Tell Your Friends” below. While you’re here, revisit a 1995 Wilco concert further down via the Paste archives.