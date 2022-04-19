Nonesuch Announces Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 20th Anniversary Editions

In February, Wilco announced plans to mark the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with a series of shows in New York City and Chicago. That was just the beginning, as Nonesuch Records has now detailed seven different special anniversary editions of the album, coming Sept. 16. Included across the sets are a sprawling collection of extras, including a maximum of 82 (!) previously unreleased songs.

A press release details the various editions as follows:

The now-classic record has been remastered and will be available as part of each set. The Super Deluxe version comprises 11 vinyl LPs and one CD—including demos, drafts and instrumentals, charting the making of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot—plus a live 2002 concert recording and a September 2001 radio performance and interview. That box set includes 82 previously unreleased music tracks, as well as a new book featuring an interview with singer/songwriter/guitarist Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and Jim O’Rourke, who mixed the acclaimed 2002 album; an in-depth essay by journalist/author Bob Mehr; and previously unseen photos of the band making the album in their Chicago studio, The Loft.

Also included (with the Super Deluxe LP and CD, and Deluxe LP and digital sets) is a new recording of a renowned 2002 Wilco show in St. Louis, titled Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO. The band’s performance of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot closer “Reservations” during that show is out now. They also appeared on Monday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform penultimate album cut “Poor Places.”

Below, watch Wilco’s “Reservations” and “Poor Places” performances, plus a 1996 Wilco performance from the Paste archives, and further down, find the band’s remaining Yankee Hotel Foxtrot anniversary shows and the details of their various Yankee Hotel Foxtrot 2022 Edition releases. You can place your preorder here.

April

19-20 – New York, NY @ United Palace

22-24 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre (or Livestream)

11 LP & 1 CD Super Deluxe Edition

82 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

Digital/CD remastered by Bob Ludwig, Gateway Mastering Studio, Portland, ME

Remastered for vinyl and cut by Chris Bellman, Bernie Grundman Mastering, Los Angeles, CA

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Anniversary (Nothing up My Sleeve)

Venus Stopped the Train

Poor Places

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

American Aquarium

Cars Can’t Escape

Kamera

War On War *

I’m the Man Who Loves You *

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Shakin’ Sugar

Let Me Come Home

Poor Places

Reservations

(*previously issued on a limited-edition vinyl 7”)

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Venus Stopped the Train

I’m the Man Who Loves You

The Good Part

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Poor Places

Shakin’ Sugar

Reservations

Cars Can’t Escape

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

A Magazine Called Sunset

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird)

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Radio Cure

War on War

Jesus, Etc.

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix)

Heavy Metal Drummer

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Pot Kettle Black

Poor Places

Reservations

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

Love Will (Let You Down)

Lost Poem Demo

I’m the Only One Who Lets Her Down

Has Anybody Seen My Pencil?

The Good Part

A Magazine Called Sunset

A Magazine Called Sunset (Backing Track)

Anniversary (Nothing Up My Sleeve)

Kamera

I’m the Man Who Loves You

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Jesus, Etc.

Reservations (Backing Track)

Let Me Come Home (Synth)

Ooby Dooby

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

I’m the Man Who Loves You

War on War

Kamera

Radio Cure

A Shot in the Arm

She’s a Jar

I’m Always in Love

Sunken Treasure

Jesus, Etc.

Heavy Metal Drummer

Pot Kettle Black

Ashes of American Flags

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat)

Reservations

California Stars

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Misunderstood

Far, Far Away

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

I’m a Wheel

TRANSMISSION: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Interview, Pt. 1 – War on War (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 2

Interview, Pt. 3 – I’m the Man Who Loves You (Live in Studio) *

Interview, Pt. 4 – Should’ve Been in Love (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 5 – She’s a Jar (Live in Studio)

Interview, Pt. 6 – Ashes of American Flags (Live in Studio)

(*previously issued on the “War On War” CD single in the UK)

Booklet – New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

8 CD Super Deluxe CD Edition

82 previously unreleased tracks (see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

American Aquarium: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Here Comes Everybody: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Lonely in the Deep End: Demos, Drafts, Instrumentals, Etc.

TRANSMISSION CD: 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT – Chicago, IL, With Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Booklet – New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Extensive conversation among Jeff Tweedy, Glenn Kotche, Jim O’Rourke, and set co-producer Cheryl Pawelski

7 LP Deluxe Edition

39 previously unreleased tracks (see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Booklet – New liner notes by Bob Mehr

Digital Deluxe Edition

39 previously unreleased tracks (see above track lists)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

The Unified Theory of Everything: Building Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Snoozin’ at The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 at The Pageant, St. Louis, MO

Performances from TRANSMISSION – 9/18/01 Sound Opinions WXRT-Chicago, IL with Greg Kot & Jim DeRogatis

2 LP version

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

2 CD Expanded Edition

18 previously unreleased tracks

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)

Alternate album version (The Unified Theory of Everything) plus bonus tracks:

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Kamera (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Radio Cure (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

War on War (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Jesus, Etc. (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Ashes of American Flags (Stravinsky Mix) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Heavy Metal Drummer (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

I’m the Man Who Loves You (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Pot Kettle Black (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Poor Places (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Reservations (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

Shakin’ Sugar (American Aquarium Version)

Venus Stopped the Train (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Remember to Remember (Hummingbird) (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

A Magazine Called Sunset (The Unified Theory of Everything Version)

The Good Part (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Not for the Season (Laminated Cat) (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Cars Can’t Escape (Here Comes Everybody Version)

Digital Edition

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (2022 Remaster)