Wild Pink Team with J Mascis on ILYSM's "See You Better Now"

New York City’s Wild Pink are back with the latest single from their forthcoming album ILYSM, coming Oct. 14 on Royal Mountain Records—and they brought a friend. Dinosaur Jr. guitar wizard J Mascis is featured on “See You Better Now,” our third preview of John Ross and company’s LP4 after the title track and “Hold My Hand.”

”‘See You Better Now’ is the most straightforward love song on the album and definitely inspired by Tom Petty and Traveling Wilburys,” Ross explains in a statement. “It was one of the last songs I wrote for this album and a really fun song to record in the studio. It’s still wild to me that J Mascis did the guitar solo on it.”

Those Petty influences are unmistakable on the single itself, with bright, major-key acoustic chords and cheery piano up front. Ross’ murmured vocals paint a portrait, each detail of his beloved a brushstroke: “Making whole worlds / From the misheard words / Of all the songs you loved / But never bothered to learn,” he murmurs over organ backing before launching into the track’s pedal steel-accented chorus. “I see you / See you better now,” Ross and Ratboys’ Julia Steiner sing, eventually giving way to Mascis’ joyfully eruptive solos. The song cuts off mid-bent note, a jarring end that will surely translate better in the context of the album, where it’s followed by “Sucking on the Birdshot.”

ILYSM follows Wild Pink’s acclaimed 2021 album A Billion Little Lights, and features not only Mascis and Steiner, but also Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams and Samantha Crain. Co-produced by Ross, Justin Pizzoferrato (Pixies, Body/Head, Speedy Ortiz) and Peter Silberman of The Antlers, the album reckons with Ross’ battle with cancer, as memorably seen on the band’s duet with Baker, the aforementioned “Hold My Hand,” which we hailed among August’s best tracks.

Listen to “See You Better Now” below, plus a 2018 Wild Pink session from the Paste archives, and see their upcoming tour dates further down.

Wild Pink Tour Dates:

October

12 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)*

13 – Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios*

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made*

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas*

16 – Washington, DC @ DC9*

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall*

18 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

20 – Montreal, QC @ L’escogriffe*

21 – Burlington, VT @ Foam Brewery*

November

08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

10 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival London

12 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

13 – Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

14 – Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Cellar

16 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

17 – Luzern, CH @ Schuur

18 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

19 – Berlin, DE @ Marie Antoinette

20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Rahuset

21 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

22 – Munster, DE @ Pension Schmidt

25 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s*

26 – Syracuse, NY @ Funk N Waffles*

27 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch*

28 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*

29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7Th Street*

30 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge*

December

01 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

03 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder*

04 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

09 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner*

11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*

14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

15 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

16 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers*

17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

(* – w/ Trace Mountains)