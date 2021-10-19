WILLOW Releases "G R O W" Video Featuring Avril Lavigne

Willow Smith’s meteoric rise as a beacon of hope and a beloved star in the revitalization of pop punk has been a welcome surprise. Her latest album lately I feel EVERYTHING was even named one of Paste’s Albums of the Week, described as “part of a larger effort to bring back the energy of early ‘00s pop-rock and pop-punk without coming off as a cosplayer.” After hints of a video in the works to accompany their collaboration aided by legendary drummer Travis Barker, Smith and pop-punk veteran Avril Lavigne finally unleash the Dana Trippe-directed video for “G R O W,” and it’s just as fun as expected.

Smith stomps around as a giant in a makeshift tiny town, interspersed with playful shots with her friends (which includes fellow pop punk newcomer KennyHoopla) and an impeccable wardrobe selection. Lavigne has never lost her effortless cool girl aura, strutting into scene as she tears down posters of herself. The two come together with their guitars, with Smith bringing Lavigne along to stomp around with her as they reflect on the never-ending journey of growth.

Below, watch the video for “G R O W.”