Wire Announce Wide Release of New Album 10:20, Share First Studio Recording of "The Art of Persistence"

Classic post-punk outfit Wire have announced the details of their new album 10:20, out on June 19 via the band’s label, pinkflag. The album features unused material from previous albums as well as new versions of previously recorded songs, which have since evolved through their live shows. The album was originally set for a vinyl-only release on Record Store Day, but it will now be released widely on all formats. After sharing the first glimpse of the record, “Small Black Reptile,” earlier this year, they’re now sharing another track “The Art of Persistence.” The band released their latest full-length Mind Hive back in January.

This is the first studio recording of the song, having featured as a rehearsal room jam on their 2000 EP The Third Day and as a live version on a bootleg album from that year, Recycling Sherwood Forest. The version from The Third Day, which you can hear on Spotify, is quite bare and grating in its monochromatic drone, while this newly-recorded version is far more lush and pop-oriented.

The track arrives with an accompanying video of photos from their show at Band on The Wall in Manchester this past January. The band is also encouraging fans to support the Save Our Stages campaign in the U.S. and the Save Our Venues campaign in the U.K., so venues have the resources to reopen.

Hear “The Art of Persistence” below, and watch Wire’s recent Paste Studio session in New York City. You can preorder 10:20 here. Scroll down to view the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Boiling Boy

02. German Shepherds

03. He Knows

04. Underwater Experiences

05. The Art of Persistence

06. Small Black Reptile

07. Wolf Collides

08. Over Theirs