Daily Dose: Wire, "Small Black Reptile"

Classic British post-punk band Wire have unveiled their first new music since their 2020 album Mind Hive. Today (March 11), they’re sharing a new track, “Small Black Reptile,” which is taken from their vinyl-only Record Store Day release titled 10:20. The song is a re-working of the version that appeared on their 1990 album Manscape.

While the original “Small Black Reptile” is a wonky, minimal synth-pop track and unmistakably experimental, this new rendition is a sweet, subtle number with the occasional raucous noise-rock guitar line. It even verges on power-pop thanks to Colin Newman’s tuneful vocals.

Per a press release, 10:20 is filled with what the band refers to as “strays”—songs that didn’t fit into any of their studio albums and that evolved during their live shows. Half of the album was recorded in 2010 and features guitar from then-live member Margaret Fielder (of Laika), as well as eventual official member Matthew Sims.

Listen to “Small Black Reptile” below and catch the band’s live-streamed session in our NYC studio on March 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Scroll down for their upcoming tour dates.

Wire Tour Dates:

March

11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

13 – Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

14 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre

16 – Toronto, Ont. @ Great Hall

18 – Austin, Texas @ Barracuda

21 – London, U.K. @ Islington Assembly Hall

October

08 – Victoria, B.C. @ Capital Ballroom

09 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Imperial

10 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

11 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater

13 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

15 – Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up

16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

17 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom

18 – Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole