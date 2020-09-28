Women Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Public Strain, Share Previously Unheard Song

On this day in 2010, influential Canadian noise band Women released their second and final album Public Strain. For its 10th anniversary, the album will be reissued via Jagjaguwar and Flemish Eye on limited-edition clear vinyl. In addition, the band are releasing a rarities EP titled Rarities 2007-2010 on standard black vinyl, which features both rare and never before released material. Both are available for preorder now, and the rarities EP will be available to stream on Oct. 2.

Today, the band shared the first EP cut “Everyone Is So In Love With You,” which was previously unreleased. The downtempo track is imbued with gorgeous cello and tambourine, and the vocals bloom with an innocent sense of longing. It even has a dash of their wonky, droning guitars.

Earlier this year, Women vocalist Patrick Flegel released What’s Tonight to Eternity, his latest album as Cindy Lee. The other members of Women went on to form Viet Cong, who later became Preoccupations and released their latest album with 2018’s New Material.

Listen to “Everyone Is So In Love With You” below. Preorder the reissue here, and scroll down for the Rarities 2007-2010 artwork and tracklist.

01. Everyone Is So In Love With You

02. Bullfight

03. Service Animal

04. Grey Skies

05. Group Transport Hall (Alternate Version)