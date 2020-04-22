X Surprise-Release First Album With Original Lineup in 35 Years, Alphabetland

Classic L.A. punk rockers X dropped their debut album Los Angeles on this day in 1980, and they’ve apparently taken the occasion to surprise-release a new album called Alphabetland—their first album with their original lineup since 1985’s Ain’t Love Grand! It’s also their first studio album since 1993’s Hey Zeus!, and it’s available now via Fat Possum. Alphabetland doesn’t deviate too far from the fast punk of their early records, and that’s a very good thing. Paste caught X live last May at KAABOO Texas festival, and you can read our full live recap here.

“When your heart is broken you think every song is about that. These songs were written in the last 18 months & it blows my mind how timely they are,” vocalist and bassist John Doe says. “We all want our family, friends & fans to hear our records as soon as it’s finished. This time we could do that. Thanks to Fat Possum & our audience.”

Purchase or stream the full record via Bandcamp here.