Watch Yaeji's Video for New Song "What We Drew," from Her Forthcoming Mixtape of the Same Name

Yaeji’s video for “What We Drew” opens with several of the producer’s friends humming lyrics to her songs “One More” and “Drink I’m Sippin On.” Yaeji then takes a walk with her grandfather, whom she chides for not getting out more. “I’m too old for that,” he says. “But you are always blogging on your computer at home!” she retorts. They laugh, holding hands.

“This song is about sharing love and gratitude with the people you call family,” Yaeji said in a statement. “[Director] Dawn and our friends helped bring my nostalgia for Korea to life.” The video is foggy and grey, but in a bright sort of way—Yaeji is capturing the nostalgic feelings of her childhood in South Korea, rendered in dreamlike vignettes.

Yaeji then, along with her friends from fashion collective Dadaism Club, digs up an onion and takes care of it over a period of time. It alludes to what Yaeji calls a “love/hate experiment on consciousness” she did in grade school, which seems much like taking care of a doll or an egg with a partner in health class to simulate child rearing. Yaeji coos sweetly as she rubs the onion with capsule toys, takes a bath alongside in while it sits in an egg cup and dreams of plucking it as it grows to massive proportions.

The track is a step towards evolving artistry, as Yaeji leaves behind her shimmery house roots and dives deep into dream-pop. It’s a spare song, with a honey-slow breakbeat coming in after the halfway point to give the track a lurching oomph.

Yaeji’s mixtape What We Drew, her first full-length project, is out April 2 via XL Recordings. Watch the video for its title track below.