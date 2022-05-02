Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce New York and Los Angeles Shows

New York rock trio Yeah Yeah Yeahs hardly need any introduction, but they’re ready to reintroduce themselves to crowds on both U.S. coasts, announcing shows at Queens’ Forest Hill Stadium on Oct. 1 and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 6. The announcement arrives with the news that the band have signed with record label Secretly Canadian, confirming that they will be returning with new music in the fall. It will be the first time the band have shared new original music since 2013’s Mosquito.

Following the handful of summer dates the band is playing in the U.K., Spain and Australia, their U.S. shows will mark their first time back on the road since May 2019. Los Angeles natives The Linda Lindas will be supporting the band at both shows, joining Japanese Breakfast as openers in Los Angeles and a special guest “TBA” in New York. Further familiar faces will serve as support acts for the band’s U.K. and Australia dates, including English Teacher, Dry Cleaning, Porridge Radio, Anika and Wet Leg.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O said of the shows in a statement:

It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!

Tickets for both U.S. shows go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card members will have the opportunity to buy tickets during presale beginning Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, May 5, at 10 p.m. local time. You can buy tickets and read about all presale groups for each venue here.

Check out the teaser for Yeah Yeah Yeah’s 2022 tour below, and keep scrolling to revisit their performance of “Gold Lion” from their set at Governor’s Ball 2018 and to see the band’s full list of 2022 tour dates.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tour Dates

June

05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo [Support: English Teacher]

07 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

July

20 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena [Support: Wet Leg]

24 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion [Support: Wet Leg]

29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022

October

01 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas]