Year of the Knife Release Relentless New Single "Premonitions of You"

Year of the Knife have released a new cutthroat single, “Premonitions of You,” from their forthcoming album Internal Incarceration, out Aug. 7th via Pure Noise Records.

Vocalist Tyler Mullen says of the track:

‘Premonitions of You’ was written about watching someone’s self destruction over the years leave them with no support system. No family, no friends. No real love or hope. It’s about a person relying on external things to help them, but they don’t see that internally it’s those same things leading them to their own demise.

Every track on Internal Incarceration confronts addiction and loss, including the previous singles “Sick Statistic” and “Virtual Narcotic.” This new one might be the most unhinged—with two an a half minutes of uninterrupted roars and metallic riffs.

Listen to “Premonitions of You” below.