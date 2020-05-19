Yellow Days Releases New Single, Announces New Album

Although many of us are still stuck inside as summer peaks its head around the corner, Yellow Days’ new single “Love Is Everywhere” is the perfect song for enjoying the newly balmy weather, even if it’s from six feet apart.

U.K. singer-songwriter George van den Broek, aka Yellow Days, accompanied the release of his single with news of a sophomore album, A Day in a Yellow Beat. The album, which will be released Aug. 7, will also include the previously released single “Treat You Right,” and will feature contributing artists including John Carroll Kirby and Mac Demarco.

Pulling in influences from genres and time periods across the board, Yellow Days is best known for his unique body of mellow psychedelia, woozy guitar and synthesizers playfully weaving in and out of his vocal lines. Yet, while his first two albums feel, fittingly, dazed and unhurried, both “Love Is Everywhere” and “Treat you Right” embody a shift towards new, more danceable horizons:

“I’m trying to brand my own version of ironic dance music full of depressing truths about feeling distant from your friends, or a sense that nothing is worth anything” says Yellow Days in a press release. “The dance beat being different from the lyrics is a metaphor for drug usage, the way you’re dealing. The track is funky as hell because you’re not handling yourself correctly…. This is really my first record where I can let it fucking all out.”

Tugging you back in time to an era of flash bulb cameras and white bell bottom/jacket combos, “Love Is Everywhere” and its accompanying video certainly put you in the mood for some existentialist boogieing. Watch the video for “Love Is Everywhere” below: