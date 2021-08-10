Yola Announces 2022 Stand For Myself North American Tour

Yola’s Stand for Myself has been a Paste favorite since its release, even earning a spot on our Best Albums of July list. In 2022, Yola is bringing her powerhouse vocals across North America in her headlining tour with special guests Jac Ross and Nick Connors. For the tour’s Nashville dates, Allison Russell and Devon Gilfillian will serve as openers.

The tour will kick off in Boston, Massachusetts in February and close out in Sacramento, California in April. Yola will also perform at Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico, an all-female festival created by Brandi Carlile, as well as other festivals throughout 2021 and 2022. Tickets for her headlining tour go on sale Friday, Aug.13 at 10 a.m. local time with an exclusive Spotify Fans First presale on Aug. 11.

The tour announcement arrives after a series of outstanding summer performances as live music returns, with Yola performing Newport Folk and Newport Jazz as well as a Red Rocks debut alongside Orville Peck. Yola will also be supporting Chris Stapleton this fall on his rescheduled tour.

Below, revisit Yola’s breathtaking Paste Studio Session and keep scrolling for the complete list of her tour dates.

2021

August

21 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park w/ Chris Stapleton

22 – Austin, TX @ Outlaw Music Festival

September

03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

05 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

10 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival

11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival

12 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

16 – Maryland Height, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Chris Stapleton

17 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre w/ Chris Stapleton

18 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheatre w/ Chris Stapleton

25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center w/ Chris Stapleton

26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

October

07 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

08 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ Chris Stapleton

14 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena w/ Chris Stapleton

15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena w/ Chris Stapleton

16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center w/ Chris Stapleton

21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center w/ Chris Stapleton

22 & 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Chris Stapleton

28 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena w/ Chris Stapleton

29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater w/ Chris Stapleton

30 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion w/ Chris Stapleton

November

04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ Chris Stapleton

05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center w/ Chris Stapleton

06 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion w/ Chris Stapleton

28 – Bristol, Eng @ Rough Trade

December

03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum w/ Chris Stapleton

04 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum w/ Chris Stapleton

05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena w/ Chris Stapleton

Stand 4 Myself Tour Dates:

2022

February

1-5 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend

08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

11 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre *

13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre*

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place*

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

March

03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Allison Russell

04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Devon Gilfillian

11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

13 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

18 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall*

19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*

22 – Little Rock, AR – TBA

23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater*

25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory*+

26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater*+

27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*+

29 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly*

April

01 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen*

02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

03 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater*

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

06 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*

07 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM*

09 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma*

10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center w/ Chris Stapleton

21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center w/ Chris Stapleton

23 – Lexington, KY @ Kroger Field w/ Chris Stapleton

27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

May

01 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

(* – Jac Ross opening)

(+ – Jac Ross and Nick Connors opening)