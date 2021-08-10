Yola Announces 2022 Stand For Myself North American Tour

Yola’s Stand for Myself has been a Paste favorite since its release, even earning a spot on our Best Albums of July list. In 2022, Yola is bringing her powerhouse vocals across North America in her headlining tour with special guests Jac Ross and Nick Connors. For the tour’s Nashville dates, Allison Russell and Devon Gilfillian will serve as openers.
The tour will kick off in Boston, Massachusetts in February and close out in Sacramento, California in April. Yola will also perform at Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Mexico, an all-female festival created by Brandi Carlile, as well as other festivals throughout 2021 and 2022. Tickets for her headlining tour go on sale Friday, Aug.13 at 10 a.m. local time with an exclusive Spotify Fans First presale on Aug. 11.
The tour announcement arrives after a series of outstanding summer performances as live music returns, with Yola performing Newport Folk and Newport Jazz as well as a Red Rocks debut alongside Orville Peck. Yola will also be supporting Chris Stapleton this fall on his rescheduled tour.
Below, revisit Yola’s breathtaking Paste Studio Session and keep scrolling for the complete list of her tour dates.
2021
August
21 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park w/ Chris Stapleton
22 – Austin, TX @ Outlaw Music Festival
September
03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
05 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
10 – Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival
11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Festival
12 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
16 – Maryland Height, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre w/ Chris Stapleton
17 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre w/ Chris Stapleton
18 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheatre w/ Chris Stapleton
25 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center w/ Chris Stapleton
26 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival
October
07 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
08 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ Chris Stapleton
14 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena w/ Chris Stapleton
15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena w/ Chris Stapleton
16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center w/ Chris Stapleton
21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center w/ Chris Stapleton
22 & 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Chris Stapleton
28 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena w/ Chris Stapleton
29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater w/ Chris Stapleton
30 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion w/ Chris Stapleton
November
04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ Chris Stapleton
05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center w/ Chris Stapleton
06 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion w/ Chris Stapleton
28 – Bristol, Eng @ Rough Trade
December
03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum w/ Chris Stapleton
04 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum w/ Chris Stapleton
05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena w/ Chris Stapleton
Stand 4 Myself Tour Dates:
2022
February
1-5 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Girls Just Wanna Weekend
08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*
11 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre *
13 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre*
15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA
17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*
19 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place*
23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*
March
03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Allison Russell
04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Devon Gilfillian
11 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
13 – Richmond, VA @ The National*
15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*
16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*
18 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall*
19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn*
22 – Little Rock, AR – TBA
23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater*
25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory*+
26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater*+
27 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*+
29 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*
30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly*
April
01 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen*
02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*
03 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater*
05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*
06 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*
07 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM*
09 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma*
10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*
11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*
14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*
20 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center w/ Chris Stapleton
21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center w/ Chris Stapleton
23 – Lexington, KY @ Kroger Field w/ Chris Stapleton
27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
May
01 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival
(* – Jac Ross opening)
(+ – Jac Ross and Nick Connors opening)