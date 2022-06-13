Young Guv Releases “Nervous Around U,” Final Single Ahead of New Album GUV IV

Young Guv (Ben Cook) has released “Nervous Around U,” the final single prior to the release of his forthcoming album GUV IV, out June 24 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada). The record closely follows the release of his previous full-length, GUV III, which came out in March.

At the start of 2020, Young Guv and his band hid out from the rest of the world to pen both GUV III and IV. Covering a range of genres, from So-Cal surf to glossy R&B, both albums examine the allure of human connection and the renewing power of finding love in others and yourself. “Nervous Around U” encapsulates the butterflies in your stomach that come with a new crush. A dancey new-wave track, it has a strong ’80s influence evident in the pop-adjacent synths and punchy drum machines.

The accompanying music video sees Guv performing under technicolored lights with almost robotic movements. The slight delay in the shifting scenes gives it the same sheen as a hologram in the midst of transitioning from one image to the next.

Young Guv will be playing a string of shows around the U.K. starting next week around their performance at Outbreak Festival. The mini-tour includes shows with One Step Closer, Chastity and others.

Check out “Nervous Around U” below, along with Young Guv’s complete U.K. itinerary.

Young Guv Tour Dates:

June

24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Rum Shack^

25 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

26 – London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

27 – Leeds, UK @ The Lending Room^

29 – Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria

30 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

(^= w/ Chastity)

(*= w/ One Step Closer)