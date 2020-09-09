Yumi Zouma Share Video for "My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold Your Heart"

New Zealand alternative-pop band Yumi Zouma shared a new single “My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold Your Heart,” along with an isolated-togetherness-themed video. The single is taken from their forthcoming LP Truth or Consequences (Alternate Versions), arriving Oct. 28 via Polyvinyl. The group plans to share a new track every week until the album release.

Yumi Zouma’s vocalist Christie Simpson said of the single:

This version of the song we affectionately shorten to “Palms” started with just a few chords that I’d tried out underneath the vocal melody – I felt a little stuck with what to do next, but I sent the minimal scraps I had along to Charlie anyway, so he could give it a crack. When it came back the mood was completely transformed – into this sparkly, ABBA-esque dark disco feel that it has now. This video came about much in the same way, starting as an idea from Josh to shoot a live performance against projections of the rest of the band when we couldn’t all be together – and transforming into this James-Turrell inspired installation in an infinity-walled space, with programmed lights and a makeup artist and a black suit. Both ended up more slick, more fun, more flashy – and in (what felt like) the blink of an eye. So we hope you enjoy, and dance in your bedroom, and take a little moment of spontaneous silliness in a world that is undoubtedly weighing pretty heavy on us all right now.

Watch the new video for “My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold Your Heart” below.