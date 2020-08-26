Danish Indie Rockers Yung Share New Single "New Fast Song"

Danish quartet Yung have shared a new track “New Fast Song,” taken from their forthcoming seven-inch single titled Progress, out on Sept. 11 via PNKSLM Recordings. It’s their first release since their 2016 debut LP A Youthful Dream, released on Fat Possum.

Per a press release, the band “decided to take a step back” after “years of touring heavily,” and they’ve since returned to the studio to work on a follow-up to their first album. The new album is due out in early 2021, and this new seven-inch is the first taste.

“New Fast Song,” the b-side to the seven-inch title track, is a return to the melodic indie of their debut LP, but there’s less distortion and more warmth this time around. “We keep falling / but I really never see it that way,” they sing with passion over the closing guitar throttle. There’s a sense of poignant restlessness, but a satisfying vigor underpins it all.

The band says of “New Fast Song”:

The lyrics for this one were written in the backseat of a tour van, at the end of a two-week tour of Europe. The last show of that tour was in Madrid and somehow we’d decided that doing the Madrid-Denmark drive without a layover was a reasonable idea. We got up very early in the morning, packed the van and drove out of Madrid. Did a quick stop to fuel up and stock up on essentials. We had breakfast and I had a lot of coffee. As we hit the road I was hit by an overwhelming amount of emotions. Post-tour blues, joy of returning home, frustration from realising a normal everyday routine would appear in life, a private economy which was barely existing, the beauty of Madrid and all it’s small and narrow streets and beautiful balconies, an unbelievably hot day and the prospects of being confined in an upright position in the backseat of a tour van the next 2.500 kilometres: All thoughts and sensations that passed through my mind all the while an absurd amount of caffeine rushed through my veins. I can’t really say exactly what these lyrics are about, but all of the emotions above somehow made their way into the song. Maybe it’s a song about the beauty of frustration and hardship. Maybe it was just me trying to make sense out of something which did not make sense at the time. Listen to the song. “New Fast Song.”

Listen to “New Fast Song” below, and preorder the single on vinyl here.