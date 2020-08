Yves Tumor has shared a new music video for “Strawberry Privilege,” a track from the excellent Heaven To A Tortured Mind from earlier this year. The video was directed by Jordan Hemingway and Collin Fletcher and features Yves Tumor along with Julia Cumming of Sunflower Beam. It mixes snippets of lyrics alongside heavily filtered footage of the performers, creating an unsettling collage of retro visuals. Watch below.

While you’re here, read our review for Heaven To A Tortured Mind.