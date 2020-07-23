Senators Introduce Save Our Stages Act to Keep Independent Music Venues in Business

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced a bill that would provide up to six months of support for independent live music venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, titled the “Save Our Stages Act,” would offer half a year of financial support to keep small entertainment venues afloat during the pandemic, and has been endorsed by both the National Independent Talent Organization and the National Independent Venue Association.

“Minnesota’s concert halls, theaters, and places of entertainment, like First Avenue in Minneapolis, where Prince famously performed, have inspired generations with the best of local music, art, and education,” said Klobuchar in a statement. “This legislation would help ensure that small entertainment venues can continue to operate, and serve our communities for generations to come.”

Only applying to small venues, talent representatives and promoters, the “Save Our Stages Act” would permit recipients to allocate grant money towards rent, utilities, PPE, administrative costs, taxes, mortgages and all costs incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of financial support provided by the act would be the lesser of $12 million dollars or 45% of a businesses’ cost of operation from 2019.

“Texas is home to a number of historic and world-class small entertainment venues, many of which remain shuttered after being the first businesses to close,” said Senator Cornyn. “The culture around Texas dance halls and live music has shaped generations, and this legislation would give them the resources to reopen their doors and continue educating and inspiring Texans beyond the coronavirus pandemic.”