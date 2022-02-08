Paste's Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Valentine’s Day can put a lot of pressure on a relationship. Is the gift romantic enough, or it too romantic and something they’ll never use? Whether your person loves travelling or cooking, is practical or whimsical, or is an adventurer or a homebody, there’s something on this list that should appeal to them. We also added products from several sites with faster shipping to help with any last-minute gift giving anxiety.

$54.99

Who needs flowers when you can send this adorable bouquet of colorful mini donuts? Each cake donut is covered in Belgian chocolate then finished with candy toppings and chocolate drizzles. It can also ship quickly, so it’s a perfect last-minute gift.

$99

This hoodie will be your favorite traveler’s must-have item when packing for a trip. It’s lightweight but warm and snuggly, has a zippered pocket on the front to keep important items like passports, phones, and wallets secure, and can pack into the zippered pocket to take up less space or to make a nifty travel pillow. It’s made of a combination of used coffee grounds melted down with recycled plastic bottles to make a fiber that’s water-repellant, odor-resistant, sustainable, and dries quickly when washed. Coalatree also believes in giving back to their community, making blankets for the homeless out of surplus fabric and sponsoring wilderness programs for at-risk youth.

$299

The Sensate is a bit expensive, but it really works. It targets the vagus nerve and uses infrasonic waves that synchronize with the Sensate app to create a relaxing sensory journey that helps to lower stress. I’ve tried meditating, but I always get distracted or can’t stop my mind from racing. You lay the Sensate on your sternum, put on headphones, and select the soundscape you want to hear. The combination of sounds and vibrations made me feel calm in just ten minutes.

$17.95

Date Night In guides couples through a series of questions, lists, and activities. It helps couples connect in a meaningful way, sparks conversation, and deepens intimacy. It’s a great way to learn more about each other, whether you’ve been together for years or are new to your relationship.

$119.99

I know a lamp doesn’t seem very romantic, but what’s sexier than someone caring about your safety in a thoughtful way? The Blue Coral Emergency Lamp has a soothing blue glass base that reminds me of the ocean and is the perfect size for an end table. The real magic is in the backup battery that activates if power is lost. No more arguing about who moved the flashlight or searching for all your candles in the dark when the power goes out. It also has an integrated USB port that can charge your phone during a power outage. I also love products that give back to the community, and inPowered is a woman-owned company that donates a portion of profits to support female entrepreneurs and woman-owned businesses.

$38

3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage is a miracle product for both men and women. Thanks to pigment-bursting beads, it blends easily into all skin tones without looking like makeup, and it helps to protect skin and heal any blemishes. It’s easy enough for my husband to use and is made of clean ingredients.

$100 for the Diversion Box, other sizes available

Jasper Hill Farm, a dairy in Greensboro, Vermont, makes incredible cheese. There are seven different gift sets available, but I love the Diversion because it has such a wonderful variety of their award-winning cheeses and comes with a box of jams to take the mystery out of pairing them. The Bailey Hazen Blue has a toasted-nut sweetness and fudge-like texture, Harbison is a soft and spoonable cheese wrapped in tree bark, Willoughby is a washed-rind cheese with aromas of onions and roast beef, and Cabot Clothbound is a natural-rind, cloth-wrapped cheddar that’s crumbly and somehow manages to be both savory and sweet. Skip the overpriced dinner at a crowded restaurant and stay home for a decadent cheese supper.

$99 Queen Size

I’ve been a fan of down pillows for a long time and couldn’t imagine using anything else until the Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow caught my eye. It has a unique curved shape designed to support your neck and shoulders, has a wide ribbon that helps the pillow keep its shape and prevents it from flattening, and has a special Copper-infused foam that stays cooler than memory foam and is antibacterial, so your pillow stays fresh. It also has a hidden zipper that allows you to personalize the filling to your desired height. What’s better than the gift of good sleep?

$84

The Oodie is a cross between a hoodie and a blanket and is super snuggly on cold days. It’s made of a combination of flannel fleece and sherpa fleece and has a ton of variety when it comes to color and pattern. Be prepared for spontaneous hugs when wearing it.

$29.97

This poster makes planning dates exciting, especially if you’ve forgotten what it’s like to leave your house after quarantining for the last couple of years or have been together forever and need some variety.

Parks Board Game

$44.10

Parks is a relaxing board game where you spend four seasons visiting National Parks, taking photos, meeting animals, and hiking trails. There are 45 featured parks with gorgeous illustrations on each card. It’s a peaceful game for even the most competitive couples, and there’s a mode for solo play if one of you doesn’t feel like playing.

$17.99

I love Bundt cakes, especially the cute individual ones, but they can be a pain to bake. They don’t always want to come out of the pan looking like they do on Pinterest. This fun mini Bundt baker easily makes a perfect cake right on your counter in ten minutes. The festive colors make it a lovely addition to your kitchen counter.

$30

Casita Michi is a California-based brand owned and operated by a first-generation Latinx woman and daughter of immigrants that celebrates Latinx heritage through artisan goods. Their candles are made of coconut wax, burn clean, and smell amazing. Corazon Espinado has a sexy wild rose scent that’s perfect for a romantic evening with your special someone.

$250

Yes, these skates are pricey, but they’re totally worth the money. They’re sturdier than the rental skates from your childhood, are made of a gorgeous suede in a rainbow of color choices and have thoughtful details like the moon and stars padding to cushion your ankles. What’s more romantic than skating hand in hand to Journey during Couples Skate at your local roller rink?

$189.99

The Fuji Instax camera has a lot of fans, but I’m partial to the Mini Link Printer that works with your smartphone. It gives users the best of both worlds, allowing you to take beautiful pictures on your phone and print them as adorable mini photos. The Fuji app lets you add fun frames, make collages, and print from videos. It easily connects to your phone via Bluetooth. The bundle includes film, so you have everything you need to print those awesome photos of your last vacation together.

$159.99

Anyone who loves to cook will appreciate this 4-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Martha Stewart. The whimsical hearts and pale pink enamel look adorable and easily transition from oven to table.

$74.99

The PROfit Handheld Percussion Massage Gun comes in vibrant colors, has attachments for deep tissue and joints, neck and spine, large muscle groups, and feet, and has six different speeds. It helps to relieve chronic pain, improve circulation, and help inflammation in tough-to-reach areas like between shoulder blades. As nice as a massage from your partner may be, sometimes you need something stronger.

$65

Here’s a fun alternative to dinner and a movie. Date Night In includes Sexy Truth or Dare, a scratch-off poster with 100 of the greatest movies, and a box of handmade truffles in the Bottle-of-Wine Chocolate Truffles set. Sexy Truth or Dare has each player draw a card from the canister and either reveal a sexy truth or perform a dare. The movie poster makes choosing a film an adventure. After watching the film listed, scratch off the spot underneath to reveal the film-related art. Finally, indulge in the exotic flavors of Bottle-of-Wine Chocolate Truffles, handmade by Neil Edley in Pennsylvania.

$38

This is the ultimate candy collection for someone you love. There are sixteen individual boxes with a sweet note and a different candy inside. They’ll appreciate the fun gummies like Long Stem Roses, Peach Bellini Hearts, and Sugar Lips.

$145.93 (originally $375)

Coach’s small camera bag is a great bag when you want something small to carry essentials. The mixture of gold and silver makes it work with almost any outfit, the quilting and turn-lock pocket give it a classic look, and the crossbody style is perfect for running errands. The small size can be easily packed away for travel and holds just enough for sightseeing trips or an elegant dinner date.

$13.95

Love Letters of Great Men is an anthology of romantic letters written by male historical figures. It’s interesting to compare the styles of men like Oliver Cromwell, Lord Byron, and Leo Tolstoy. Maybe it will inspire your person to write you sweet letters.

$60

Haus makes aperitifs using natural ingredients that can be sipped or mixed to make sophisticated cocktails. The Cocktail Kit includes small bottles of their best-selling Citrus Flower, New Fashioned, Grapefruit Jalapeno, and Pomegranate Rosemary aperitifs and a recipe book for simple cocktails that taste like $20 drinks from a fancy bar.

$34.99

The hoya heart succulent is a lovely way to show your affection. It will outlive any bouquet of flowers and will be a sweet reminder of your relationship. It comes in a simple white planter adorned with a metallic heart. There’s also a double version available if you want to have two hearts together.

$75

This set is a great way to literally spice up your special someone’s world. It comes with the Global Hot Sauce Gift Box, a pair of Michelada Cocktail Cacti that can hold garnishes in Micheladas or Bloody Marys, and a Chili Peppers of the World dish towel. Assam Hot Sauce, Chesapeake Bay Hot Sauce, Ethiopia Hot Sauce, Kerala Hot Sauce, and Virginia Hot Sauce provide enough variety for any palate.