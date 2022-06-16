Paste's Last Minute Father's Day Gift Guide

Choosing a Father’s Day gift can be really daunting. If you’re tired of buying yet another golf shirt or tie, check out our list of thoughtful gifts to please even the pickiest dad. No matter what budget you’re working with, we’ll help you find something perfect for your old man.

$22.99

Your dad can have his very own MacGyver moment with this handy multi-tool that fits on a keychain and is TSA compliant. Made of 420 Stainless Steel and with 16 different functions, it’s built to last. It can do anything from fixing a bike to opening a can to acting as an impromptu pipe if Dad finds himself in California or Oregon.

$59

Protect your dad from sunburn with Coalatree’s innovative Suray Sun Shirt. It’s made of a fabric with zinc ions embedded directly into the material to offer sun protection for the life of the product. It’s lightweight, packs into its own pocket to take up very little space in his beach bag, is odor resistant, and offers SPF 50+ protection. It’s also really stretchy and comfortable.

$1099

Forget about the Big Green Eggs or Traegers of the world and get your father the Spark. It’s really simple to assemble, has a cool modern look, and it uses a combination of charcoal and electricity that can cook low and slow, sear at high temperatures, grill burgers, or cook pizza. It’s quick to reach the correct temperature, which is simple to monitor through their app, and their proprietary Briqs remove the guesswork from finding the right charcoal for the type of food you’re cooking. It’s also really easy to clean when you’re done. It’s perfect for both novice cooks and grill masters, and all of the high tech features in the app make grilling fun, while the charcoal flavor makes everything taste delicious.

$119.99

The Drinkmate allows Dad to carbonate any beverage. He can make fancy carbonated cocktails, juices, teas, sodas, or flavored sparkling water. It comes in a few different colors and takes up very little counter space. It cuts down on single-use waste and gives Dad control over the ingredients in his favorite fizzy drinks. They have a ton of interesting recipes on their site, so fathers who enjoy experimenting in the kitchen can have fun trying new flavor combinations. They also have a CO2 exchange program where they’ll take back your empty cylinders and send you a coupon for more.

$34.95

I love products with multiple functions, so this compact white noise machine and Bluetooth speaker is perfect for blasting music as you get dressed in the morning or providing soothing sounds as you drift off to sleep. It has five different fan sounds, four white/pink/brown noise variations, and two ocean surf sounds. It’s tiny, measuring at around 2” in all directions and weighing around 3 ounces, so it packs easily. Don’t let the small size fool you—the audio sounds awesome. Dads who are constantly on the road will love it.

$89.99

This mini tabletop fire pit is perfect for nights on the back porch or for roasting s’mores indoors. It uses rubbing alcohol for a smokeless and odorless burn and has a simple design that works with any decor. It’s portable and adds warmth to any setting.

$296

The Sunflow is the perfect chair for dads who like to relax on the beach. It comes in a ton of fun colors, has a sun shade that offers UPF50+ protection that protects against 98% of the sun’s rays, a drink holder that adjusts to different sizes, a dry bag to protect valuables, and a towel that attaches to the chair to keep it from blowing away. The chair itself reclines to four different positions, folds down, and has detachable backpack straps to make it easy to carry.

$45

Fernweh candles transport their users to distant lands. The name literally translates as a longing for a faraway place. The Juniper Berry scent is inspired by an Alaskan forest and is a great way to remind dad of the outdoors after a long day stuck in an office. The wooden wick makes a soothing crackling sound, and the company uses a sustainable soy coconut wax blend for a cleaner and healthier burn. The company also partners with Rainbow Road, a Canadian charity that helps LGBTQI people around the world find safety from persecution.

$16

Give dad his new favorite pint glass by having a map of his hometown or another place with special meaning engraved through Well Told. The glasses are sturdy, and the maps are crisp and detailed. Well Told can add any city in the US, and you can even add a personalized message. Well Told is also passionate about giving back to communities and donates 10% of their profits to charity.

$2499.99

The Nouhaus is definitely a splurge, but it’s worth every penny. The massage settings are seriously intense with six automatic modes designed for specific needs like Vitality Mode for rejuvenation, Sleep Mode for relaxation, and Recovery Mode that feels amazing after a long day behind a desk. Dad can also customize the massage to target specific areas. It looks like a beautiful piece of Mid-Century Modern furniture instead of the ugly massage chairs you see at the mall and is made of a rich cowhide leather in five color variations. It swivels or reclines and even has integrated bluetooth speakers and a USB charging port. Dad deserves a little TLC.

$60

The Ayla Vacuum is really handy for cleaning up small messes or vacuuming tight crevices. Dad will appreciate its compact size, sleek look, and ability to tackle even the messiest car.

$26

Broken Top Solid Colognes are so helpful when traveling. The metal tin can easily be tossed in a gym bag or a toiletry bag, and dad doesn’t have to worry about spills or conforming to TSA liquid requirements. The scents are complex but subtle, and the salve-like consistency goes on easily.

$12

Make Dad’s poker night a little classier with a beautiful deck of The Met x Lingo playing cards. Lingo has partnered with the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate over 5000 years of art and artifacts. There are nine themed decks available, ranging from Animals to Masks to Portraits to Met Icons. Each deck has 52 different exhibits with key trivia. You can also purchase the complete collection for $108.

$60

This set is such a cool gift for any dad who fancies himself a mixologist. To begin, supply your own vodka, which is essentially the same as unaged whiskey, and use the recipe guide to mix your own custom blend. It comes with three types of wood chips to impart smokiness and color and has six different botanicals to give it extra flavor. Package it in the glass bottles that come with the kit and let it age for three or four weeks for a delicious drink. Serve over the included stainless steel whiskey stones.

$35

Upgrade your dad’s cheap CVS reading glasses with a stylish pair from Pendleton. Pendleton partnered with eyewear company Shwood to make lightweight polycarbonate frames in cool one-of-a-kind patterns. Choose from 1.5, 2.0, or 2.5 strengths.