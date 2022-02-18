The 8 Best Electric Vehicles Available Right Now

Outside of the pleas by crypto platforms, no tech sector dominated the non-football portions of the Super Bowl than electric vehicles. Nearly every major manufacturer has an entry in the market now as more people become conscientious of gas-powered car emissions’ environmental impact and the prices of EVs tick down slowly. But the promise of what you see on the screen versus what is actually available to buy currently don’t always add up.

A number of EVs showcased in Super Bowl ads either haven’t released yet or have long wait times between purchase and arrival. So which EV is both ready to drive off the lot and right for you? We’ve picked the best options across the range for any driver’s desire.

The Volvo offshoot’s latest design was one of the few vehicles featured during the big game that is readily available. The Polestar 2 sits comfortably in the pocket of affordability and performance as compared to other models. Both the one and two motor editions feature a 78KWh battery that charges fairly fast and a Google-powered infotainment system that houses plenty of drive customization tools. Its only real drawbacks are its slightly lower range (270 miles) and lack of driver-assistance tools, including adaptive cruise control, on standard models.

While the Mach-E is really only a Mustang in name only, it has made a remarkable splash in the market since its release. The midsize SUV is spacious for both passengers and cargo, delivers 480 horsepower from its 88KWh battery and has a range of 270 miles. It also comes with Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving assistance tech, which is great for highway drives, though it is limited to certain areas currently due to its reliance on pre-mapped roadways. That is expanding, and there is plenty more about the Mach-E to love

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of those vehicles that may come with a considerable wait time before getting behind the wheel, but they are beginning to hit the road. The Ioniq 5 has a unique look for a midsize EV, plenty of space and a solid range of 300 miles (256 if you want all-wheel drive). What’s under the hood really sets the Ioniq apart. Its 800-watt architecture allows for super-quick charging even at lower wattage charging stations. Pair that with an extensive suite of safety tools and you have one of the best, more affordable EVs on the market. Just be prepared to wait a few months before you can drive it.

Both Ford and General Motors have electric options for trucks on the way, along with Tesla befuddling Cybertruck, but the EV truck market right now belongs to Rivian. The EV automaker introduced its electric pickup, the R1T, and quickly impressed. Each battery size option delivers great range (230-400+ miles) and the kind of horsepower and torque expected of a pickup. Its bed is smaller than what major truck makers are promising with their forthcoming EVs, but the R1T can definitely hold its own against those established names as the electric future keeps materializing.

As frustrating as Elon Musk can be, Tesla belongs in any conversation about EVs. The Model 3 is the electric automaker’s most affordable vehicle currently, but it comes with many of the trappings of its more expensive models. The 358-mile range is also valuable, topping comparable vehicles by a good amount. Unlike other EV manufacturers, Tesla vehicles (as well as GM) don’t qualify for the U.S. government’s EV tax credit anymore, so you do lose about $7,500 in savings by going with the largest name in the market. That and all of the alleged labor rights issues.

Kia’s EV6 is the first of its planned EV offerings aimed at delivering affordable options that perform well in city and highway conditions. Certain configurations will be better suited for one or the other, but all EV6 models feature the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which means fast charge times and beefy two-way charging power. Like the Ioniq 5, the EV6 will also be one that new buyers will have to wait to experience right now as only a select quantity are on the road currently. If you’re patient, this one is shaping up to be a great option, just keep a keen eye on which configuration is right for you.

Luxury is the only way to describe Mercedes-Benz’ most intriguing entry in the EV market. The EQS brings everything expected from the S-Class into an electric package that rivals anything else under the Benz branding. Its 107.8KWh battery delivers impressive range (350 miles) with the capability to exceed it. What will immediately catch eyes is the EQS’ “hyperscreen,” a display that spans the entirety of its dashboard. Luxury comfort and the futuristic look does come with a hefty price tag, but the EQS is definitely worth it if you can swing it.

Tried and true, the Nissan Leaf is one of the originals that has maintained a spot in the growing market. That’s due mainly to its affordability. The Leaf’s base model clocks in at under $30,000, but that low cost does come with some sacrifice. Its 150-mile range is on the lower side of the spectrum, making it viable for city driving and little else. The Leaf won’t excite drivers the same way other, newer EVs will, but its low barrier to entry for those wanting to make the switch to electric still keeps it as a worthy option to consider.