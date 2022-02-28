Samsung Introduces New Galaxy Book2 Laptop Series

Samsung’s newest line of notebooks, the Galaxy Book2 series, took center stage as Mobile World Congress kicked off this weekend. The lineup includes four new laptops that represent marked improvements over their previous generation, especially when it comes to what is packed inside the devices.

The company focused on increased performance when developing the Galaxy Book2 series, with a specific eye turned toward improving video calls as a good chunk of people continue working from home. All of the new laptops are powered by the latest Intel 12th generation processors, which Samsung says nearly doubles the Galaxy Book2 series’ performance as compared to previous Galaxy Book devices.

The extra processing power is put to use as Samsung positions the Galaxy Book2 series alongside its latest smartphones and tablets as a fully cohesive, flowing ecosystem with improved security measures. But, like all notebook series, there are some differences between the various notebooks announced.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Pro best represent the improvements promised by the new line of devices. Both notebooks feature 13-inch or 15-inch Super AMOLED display models that Samsung says improves brightness by 33% over previous models. They also feature a 1080p FHD wide-angle webcam with auto-framing and AI noise cancellation to improve video conferencing.

Both laptops also fulfill Samsung’s goal of continuity across its family of devices. The Pro 360 and Pro utilize Link to Windows and the new recent apps feature to seamlessly continue app use between Galaxy phones, tablets and PCs. They can be used with the new Galaxy Tab 8 tablets in a dual monitor setup and improved SmartThings integration create a full ecosystem between Samsung devices.

The key differences between the Pro 360 and Pro are in functionality. The Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 device that includes a S Pen while the Pro has no S Pen integration at all. Both also feature a single Thunderbolt port while a number of competitors feature two. Samsung said 5G options for the Pro will come later down the line.

No laptop series is complete without its budget model, but the Galaxy Book2 360 isn’t far off from its more expensive siblings. The 360 carries over many of the features of the Pro 360, including S Pen integration, though it doesn’t include Samsung’s trademark stylus. The 2-in-1 device only comes in a 13-inch model, though it features the same Super AMOLED touch display. It also doesn’t get the Pro 360’s webcam upgrade. That aside, the Galaxy Book2 360 is still a great option at its price point, especially if you’re already invested in the Samsung ecosystem.

The Galaxy Book2 Business represents a direct challenge by Samsung in the business-focused laptop market. It features a 14-inch Anti-Glare HD display in 16:10 aspect ratio and an array of ports (HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, Kensington Lock) that are more appropriate for business use. The notebook is powered by Intel 12th Gen vPro processors and adds a number of security tools that aren’t present on other Galaxy Book2 devices. Most notably among them is the addition of Windows Hello facial recognition integration, a first for Samsung laptops. The Galaxy Book2 Business will feature it alongside the infrared fingerprint scanner included on other Galaxy Book2 devices.

No pricing information is available currently for the Galaxy Book2 Business, but Samsung promised to have more information later this spring and it will be available in select markets in April. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Pro and 360 will be available for pre-order on March 18.