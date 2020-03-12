Broadway in Atlanta Announces 2020-2021 Season Lineup

Broadway in Atlanta announced the line-up for its 40th season last night at the Fox Theatre’s Marquee Club. Kicking off this August, the schedule of traveling productions includes recent Broadway hits like Tootsie, To Kill a Mockingbird and Mean Girls, along with classics Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The lineup also includes a couple of shows geared towards kids, Disney’s Frozen and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. The season kicks off with Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Aug. 18-23 and closes with Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Apr. 30 – May 2, 2021.

Here’s the full line-up:

Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations – August 18-23, 2020

To Kill a Mockingbird – October 27 – November 1, 2020

Tootsie – December 1-6, 2020

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical* – December 15-20, 2020

Disney’s Frozen – January 27 – February 7, 2021

Jesus Christ Superstar – March 2-7, 2021

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical* – March 19-21, 2021

Fiddler on the Roof – March 30 – April 4, 2021

Mean Girls – April 20-25, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show* – April 30 – May 2, 2021

*Season options