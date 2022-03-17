12 Travel Products We're Loving This Month

Covid restrictions have eased (for better or worse), and Spring Break is in full swing. People are traveling again, at a level we haven’t seen since before the pandemic. We can’t do anything about gas prices or the long lines at the airport, but these products will make travel easier and more relaxing, giving you time to focus on your destination.

$10.95

Website

I am obsessed with products that give me more room in my bag for liquids, so these toothpaste tablets are a must-have. The bottle lasts forever, they’re easy to use, and the powdered charcoal and gunpowder tea help whiten teeth. They have a warm earthy flavor thanks to a little black pepper oil and ground chili but aren’t spicy enough to burn your mouth.

$26.99

Website

Be prepared for anything with this handy multi-tool that fits on your keychain and is TSA compliant. Made of 420 Stainless Steel and with 16 different functions, it’s built to last. It can do anything from fixing your bike to opening a can to acting as an impromptu pipe if you find yourself in California or Oregon.

$40

Website

Stick foundations are perfect for travel. You don’t have to worry about spills, and they’re convenient for touch-ups during layovers and flight delays. Basma Beauty’s foundation stick glides on easily, has forty shades to fit all skin tones, and nourishes and hydrates. The shade matching tool on their website works like a dream, and the formula works with all skin types. Basma Hameed, the founder of Basma Beauty, is a child burn survivor who has undergone over 100 surgeries and developed a treatment to camouflage her scars when she was only seventeen. Her story is remarkable, and her products really work.

$110

Website

Weather can be really unpredictable in the Spring, which can make it challenging when packing shoes. The Forager packs easily in a special bag, is 100% waterproof, and has an adjustable closure that allows you to choose between three different height options and customize the fit. It’s lightweight and won’t slow you down or add too much weight to your suitcase, and the memory foam footbed keeps you comfortable whether you’re pounding the pavement in the city or exploring the great outdoors.

$35

Website

I love the original Cincha Travel Belt, but the width sometimes makes it difficult to get to all of the pockets on my backpack. I’m so excited that they’ve launched a Mini Travel Belt in a thinner width to alleviate that issue. It slides over the handle of your suitcase and allows you to secure a tote bag, backpack, or purse to take some of the stress off your back and shoulders. It has a quick release buckle to easily separate your bags when going through security and makes running through the airport a breeze. They’re the perfect blend of style and function, and I don’t go anywhere without my Cincha. They also donate 100 frequent flier airline miles per Travel Belt purchase to Miles4Migrants to help reconnect migrant families.

$299

Website

The Sensate is a bit expensive, but it really works. It targets the vagus nerve and uses infrasonic waves that synchronize with the Sensate app to create a relaxing sensory journey that helps to lower stress. You lay the Sensate on your sternum, put on headphones, and select the soundscape you want to hear. The combination of sounds and vibrations made me feel calm in just 10 minutes. It works wonders when sleeping in different hotel rooms or during a stressful flight.

$14.99



This clear toiletry bag is a more sustainable and classier upgrade from the quart-sized freezer bags I used for my liquids. The zipper makes packing convenient, the construction is durable, and it’s easy to clean up any spills. It’s amazing how a product so simple can have such a big impact on my travel experience.

Price varies based on options selected

Website

Plum Paper allows you to build your perfect planner. The amount of customization can be a little daunting, but it’s worth it to have a planner that truly works with your schedule and style. They have several sizes, layouts, covers, and specialty pages to help you create a travel planner to keep track of flights, hotels, and places you want to visit. The tabs and notes pages are useful for recording the details of your trips.

$149.99

Website

The SPOT Gen4 is for serious travelers who venture into areas without reliable cell phone coverage. It requires the activation of a service plan, but you can purchase a Flex plan for specific trips. The device fits into a pocket and can send your GPS coordinates to emergency responders at the touch of a button. It’s also an easy way for family and friends to know you’re ok or to follow you on your adventures. It can truly be a lifesaver when camping, hiking, or exploring off the beaten path.

$13.95

Website

This stick is a miracle product when traveling to dry climates or on long flights. It’s portable, easy to use, won’t spill, and it doesn’t take up precious space in your liquids bag. Honey hydrates the skin, colloidal oatmeal soothes, mango butter and coconut oil softens, and chamomile and lavender essential oils alleviate stress. It’s a game changer for those of us with sensitive skin.

$219

Website

Winter is almost over, but weather can still be unpredictable. The Gobi Heat Wolf Women’s Heated Jacket allows you to explore without freezing. It’s lightweight, water and wind resistant, and has three-zone heating for up to 10 hours of warmth. The one-touch control gives you three temperature options, and it recharges in three to four hours. It’s also easy to pack and won’t take up much space in your luggage.

$14

Website

Sea Witch Botanicals Solid Perfumes are made with minimal packaging that can be recycled and smell amazing. They’re made of essential oils, are completely vegan, and are free from parabens or synthetic fragrances. They easily fit into a pocket or purse and won’t leak or spill all over your stuff. They pride themselves on their sustainable practices and give a portion of their proceeds to various charities working to protect the planet.