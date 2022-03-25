Products To Help You Sleep Like Rip Van Winkle Whether You’re at Home or Away

March is National Sleep Awareness month, which gives us a chance to examine our sleeping habits and figure out ways to get better sleep. The products listed below will have you off to dreamland in no time at all. Some of them are also lifesavers when traveling and can help you rest wherever you are.

$44.99

Yes, the Comfy Dream looks a little ridiculous, but it totally lives up to its name. It’s a giant hooded fleece blanket/sweatshirt hybrid made from a layer of microfiber that’s incredibly soft. The Dream is thinner than the original Comfy but still just as snuggly. The cuffed sleeves make it easy to still do things around the house without constantly pushing them up. The lighter weight also makes it packable, and it’s perfect for an overnight flight.

$99 Queen Size

I’ve been a fan of down pillows for a long time and couldn’t imagine using anything else until the Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow caught my eye. It has a unique curved shape designed to support your neck and shoulders, has a wide ribbon that helps the pillow keep its shape and prevents it from flattening, and has a special copper-infused foam that stays cooler than memory foam and is antibacterial, so your pillow stays fresh. It also has a hidden zipper that allows you to personalize the filling to your desired height.

$12

The Patch Brand Sleep patches give you a dose of vitamins through a patch worn as you sleep. The blend of valerian root, passionflower, hops, and melatonin help me drift off into a peaceful slumber when my mind is racing or I’m staying in a hotel. They’re easy to pack in your suitcase when traveling and deliver 100% pure vitamins without the fillers or sugar found in pills or gummies.

Various prices

Pizuna Linens makes super soft sheets at an affordable price. There are color options to coordinate with your favorite comforter, they wick sweat and keep you cool at night, and they’re made of Long Staple Cotton to keep them from pilling when you wash them. The sheets are free from harmful chemicals, and their Zero Water Discharge Plants recycle waste water and produce reusable clean water.

$16

Broken Top’s Lavender Mint Linen Spray is relaxing without being overpowering. The mint balances the lavender and makes you feel like you’re in a peaceful garden. It’s made from organic ingredients and can also be used as a body spray.

$55

The Boppy is a game changer for pregnant women looking to get better sleep, but it also works well for the rest of us, especially if you’re a side sleeper. It gives support to your shoulders, back, hips, and knees and can easily be configured to fit your body when lying down or lounging on the couch.

$24.99

This compact fan fits on a bedside table and takes up very little space but is powerful enough to keep you cool at night. It provides white noise and is perfect if you share a bed with someone and have different temperature preferences when sleeping. Its shape also makes it easy to pack when traveling.

$139.95 and Up Depending on Weight

It’s taken me a little while to try a weighted blanket, but now I understand why everyone raves about them. The Aricove is made of breathable bamboo fiber that’s soft and keeps you cool at night, and the glass beads contour to your body. The diamond design helps to evenly distribute the weight. They have a handy chart on their site to help you determine the correct weight for your body and sleep preference. It also comes with a handy zippered bag to carry it with you wherever you go.

$24.98

This sleep mask blocks light, is made from a material that’s breathable and stays cool, and has integrated Bluetooth speakers that allow you to listen to meditations or soothing music as you go to sleep. The flat design is much more comfortable than trying to sleep while wearing a pair of in-ear headphones, especially if you sleep on your side. It’s perfect for nervous flyers who need to find ways to stay centered when up in the air.

$19.99

The InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser helps you fall asleep with soothing aromatherapy and color-changing lights. You can choose a specific light color, have it cycle through the eight colors available, or turn the light off completely. You can also control the frequency of the mist and either have it mist continuously until it runs out of water or have it mist intermittently for the entire night. It shuts off when it runs out of water. It’s also small enough to stick in your luggage, so no more stale hotel room air.