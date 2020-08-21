Birds of Atlanta: A New Atlanta Bird for Every Day

By Josh Jackson  |  August 21, 2020  |  4:19pm
Back in June, I wrote about discovering the joys of birding during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, I’ve also started photographing the birds I encounter and compiling them for my atl_birds Instagram project. On July 13, I began posting a different species of bird I photographed around Metro Atlanta. As a native Georgian (I’ve lived here off-and-on since I was two), I’ve been surprised to find so many cool pockets of nature—and downright shocked to learn the diversity of birds that live around us. So I started documenting it to share with my fellow Atlantans and anyone who just enjoys a good glimpse at nature.

My goal is to get to 100 days on October 20 without repeating species. Frankly, I’d love to make it to my birthday on Dec. 14, but that’d be 155 birds, so fall migration would have to bring a lot of new ones. I saw 20 different species through my bedroom/office window while I was working a couple of days ago, so it’s not impossible. And I’m being generous in my description of Metro Atlanta, including the 20 counties from Bartow down to Spalding because there are some great spots within a half-hour of the city proper.

Today marks day 40 of the project. You can follow along on Instagram @atl_birds or Twitter @BirdsAtl or just check out photos of some of the species I’ve posted below:

Spoonbill-Flying.jpg
Bird #6: The gorgeous Roseate Spoonbill at Roswell Riverwalk.

LBH-Fish.jpg
Bird #7: Lunchtime for this juvenile Little Blue Heron, also at Roswell Riverwalk.

KD-J2.jpg
Bird #8: There are few creatures on Earth cuter than a juvenile Killdeer. This little guy was off Brandon Farm Road in Bartow County.

YBChat.jpg
Bird #10: The Yellow-breasted Chat looks like he belongs in the tropics, not in Clayton County, Georgia.

WBNuthatch.jpg
Bird #11: The White-breasted Nuthatch is a common visitor to my backyard, but I took this photo at Roswell Riverwalk.

Osprey3.jpg
Bird #12: Osprey is taking a break from fishing at Constitution Lakes.

Goldfinch-pair-2.jpg
Bird #13: Bright yellow can sometimes be a great camouflage for this pair of American Goldfinches.

MourningDove.jpg
Bird #16: Another backyard bird is the under-appreciated Mourning Dove, whose unmistakable calls can be heard year-round.

GBH-Close.jpg
Bird #17: Great Blue Heron looking majestic as always.

NP.jpg
Bird #19: The Northern Parula is a diminutive Warbler with a distinctive, high-pitched, trilling call. This curious male was at the Newman Wetlands.

YCNH-710-9.jpg
Bird #21: The Yellow-crowned Night Herons are one of the reasons I love Atlanta’s Constitution Lakes so much.

OO-Best.jpg
Bird #27: There are several types of Orioles in America, but the Orchard Oriole is the one you’re mostly likely to see in Atlanta this summer. This one was at Rogers Bridge Trail.

Ibis2.jpg
Bird #28: I stumbled across the first White Ibis reported in Cobb County since 2016, this juvenile, at Cochran Shoals near the Chattahoochee River.

RTHB-Best.jpg
Bird #29: I love the Ruby-throated Hummingbird for its attitude as much as for the beauty of that metallic glimmer. They chase each other around my backyard every day.

Kingfisher-725-3.jpg
Bird #30: The Belted Kingfisher is the punkest of birds, from those spiked head feathers to its metallic call to the way it dive-bombs its prey. Punk will never be dead as long as this bird is around.

IB-M.jpg
Bird #32: The male Indigo Bunting can be heard singing in fields around Atlanta—like this one near Panola Mountain—and can be spotted, of course, by that gorgeous splash of blue.

YW-Best.jpg
Bird #33: One of a handful of warblers that stick around in the summer, the Yellow Warbler loves Willow trees, like the ones at Rogers Bridge Trail.

Pileated-pair.jpg
Bird #39: The Pileated Woodpecker is big, loud and powerful and always a joy to encounter. These two were part of a rare trio of birds at Davidson-Arabia.

PrairieW3.jpg
Bird #40: Prairie Warbler. The adult males are brighter yellow with reddish streaks on their backs, but I think this younger or female bird spotted at Rogers Bridge Trail is a beauty.

Josh Jackson is co-founder and editor-in-chief of Paste Magazine and a lifelong lover of nature. He tweets about pop culture, politics and craft beer @joshjackson and about the birds he sees @BirdsATL. You can follow the ATL Birds project on Instagram @atl_birds.

