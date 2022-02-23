Cirque du Soleil Announces New York-Themed “Mad Apple” Show in Las Vegas

Come one, come all to Las Vegas as the genre-defying Cirque du Soleil has announced their brand new Mad Apple production will open on May 26 at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Beside the daring feats of acrobatics and hypnotic movement that define a Cirque du Soleil production, Mad Apple will also feature Brad Williams, freestyle rapper Chris Turner and vocalist Xharlie Black (a character from the mind of jazz singer Eddie Cole). The show promises to be a “delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of music, comedy, magic and mayhem that puts NYC nightlife under the Las Vegas lights.”

On the vaudevillian nature of the show, Simon Painter, who serves as Mad Apple’s concept co-creator and executive producer, states: “We’ve taken inspiration from the city’s rich musical history, legendary comedy scene and unrivaled nightlife, and combined it with the wow factor of Cirque du Soleil to create an experience that will feel like a giant party from start to finish.”

The show is a new direction for the company, turning the focus solely from circus acts and movement toward a broader blockbuster full of musicians, comedians, and magicians sprinkled in with their traditional dancers and circus performers. The show is structured in six acts, each one highlighting a different aspect of New York City nightlife.

New York-New York’s president & COO Mike Neubecker said, “There couldn’t be a better fit for a resort inspired by New York City than Mad Apple. We are beyond thrilled to welcome this new evolution of Cirque du Soleil and know our guests will be in for the time of their lives.”

Previews for Mad Apple begin on May 12, with tickets starting at $49. After the show opens on May 26, tickets will be available starting at $59.