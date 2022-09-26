Disney World Announces the Celebrity Narrators for EPCOT's Candlelight Processional

For decades Disney theme parks have celebrated Christmas with the Candlelight Processional, where a large choir, an orchestra, and a celebrity narrator tell the story of Christ’s birth through music and words. It’s existed at Disneyland in one form or another since the ‘50s, and debuted at Walt Disney World when that resort opened in Florida in 1971. For Christian fans of Disney parks, or anybody who loves the music and pageantry of Christmas, it’s something you should consider watching in person—especially at Disneyland, where the choir and narrator stand on and around the Disneyland Railroad’s Main Street, U.S.A. station.

That West Coast version of the Candlelight Processional only happens four times a year, though, with this year’s performances scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4. Disney World’s Processional is held nightly at EPCOT over several weeks, making it far easier to experience. And unlike Disneyland, where the celebrity narrator is a surprise up until show time, the EPCOT narrators are announced in advance. In fact, the first batch of narrators was revealed by Disney today, and it includes some major names.

Disney World’s Candlelight Processional starts at EPCOT on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, and runs three shows a night every night through Dec. 30. You can watch it at the America Gardens Theatre at the American Pavilion in World Showcase, with nightly shows at 5:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. The narrator for the first two nights has yet to be revealed, but over those five weeks guests will be able to see such stars as Angela Bassett, Mariska Hargitay, Neil Patrick Harris, Gloria Estefan, and Isabella Rossellini preside over the event. Here’s what Disney has announced so far, with all but two narrators being revealed.

November

25-26 — TBD

27-29 — Edward James Olmos

30 — Raul Esparza

December

1 — Raul Esparza

2-3 — Whoopi Goldberg

4-6 — Isabella Rossellini

7-9 — TBD

10-12 — Josh Gad

13-14 — Glorida Estefan

15-18 — Neil Patrick Harris

12-20 — Mariska Hargitay

21-23 — Cal Ripken Jr.

24-26 — Marie Osmond

27-28 — Courtney Vance

29-30 — Angela Bassett

Disney World’s Candlelight Processional is part of the EPCOT Intercontinental Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, and is open to anybody with a park ticket and reservation. There are also select dining packages you can purchase that will guarantee a seat; those go on sale on Oct. 6 at the Candlelight Processional website. And although the Processional might be the most storied part of Disney World’s holiday celebrations, you can also find all manner of holiday cheer throughout all four of Disney World’s theme parks throughout the season.