Watch the Opening Ceremony of Disney's Avengers Campus Theme Park Land

Avengers Campus, the latest addition to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, officially opens to the public this Friday, June 4. The big opening ceremony happens tonight, though, after the official media preview day. If you’re enough of a theme park fan to check out stuff like this, don’t worry: you can watch the ceremony live on YouTube. It starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 11:15 p.m. ET, and will be streaming live at both the Disney Parks Blog and the official Disney Parks YouTube page. It’ll also stream live on the Facebook and Twitter pages for both Disneyland and the Disney Parks. Or, hey, guess what: you can also just watch along live here. Here’s an embed of the stream.

Avengers Campus, of course, was originally scheduled to open in July, 2020, before that whole global pandemic kicked in and scuttled the entire world’s plans last year. The pandemic isn’t over—it’s still really bad in many parts of the world—but it is clearly on the downward slope in America, thanks to a rigorous (but far from perfect) vaccine rollout over the last six months. Disneyland reopened at the end of April, after being closed for over a year, and with the virus continuing to recede throughout the country Disney is now able to open Avengers Campus. And if you can’t be there in person (uh, very few people will be!), you can at least check it out live through the internet.

Expect some familiar faces to show up at tonight’s ceremony. You can count on Marvel characters making an appearance, what with attractions, restaurants, and shows based on Spider-Man, the Avengers, Dr. Strange, and more. Will the actors who play those characters in the movies drop by? Well, when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, Disney was able to get Mark Hamill, George Lucas, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, and—the hardest of all—Chewbacca and R2-D2 to come together and christen the whole place, so don’t be surprised if some MCU stars swing in to tonight’s festivities.

And if you’re looking for decisive opinions forged from direct, hands-on experience, well, Paste will have an onsite recap of Avengers Campus later this week. If you want to hear what one of our experienced Disneyland analysts thinks about Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, or the Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab, check back here on Friday.

Finally, if you don’t live in California, and were wondering when you’d finally be able to return to Disneyland and check out Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, here’s some good news: out-of-state visitors will be allowed into Disneyland and its sister park starting on June 15. You’ll need a reservation to enter either park, and will have to buy a ticket in advance, so make sure to plan ahead. Until then, enjoy that Avengers Campus opening ceremony through the magic of the internet.