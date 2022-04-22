Sustainable Products to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day

Most of us want to do what we can to minimize our contributions towards climate change, to limit our exposure to dangerous chemicals, and to generate less waste, but it can be intimidating finding products that help accomplish those goals. Here are some of our favorite products that can make a small difference in the quest to be more sustainable and support businesses who want to make the world a better place.

$15

Website

These candles are made from up-cycled coconut shells, use all natural soy and coconut wax, a cotton wick, and phthalate-free fragrance oils and essential oils. They come in over 50 scents, so it’s easy to find one that fits your mood. The only drawback is that you should stop burning it when it’s down to 1/4 of the wax remains, which can be a little difficult to gauge. They also make outdoor candles to naturally keep bugs away. The company donates 5% of their profits to environmental charities.

$25

Website

Made of organic Haitian coffee, coconut oil, fine cane sugar, and Shea butter, this scrub will make you glow and will make your skin super soft. The smell transports me to a Caribbean paradise, which is perfect for chasing away the Monday morning blues. Caribbrew works with farmers in Haiti to provide better access to education, strengthen communities, and to create long term sustainable jobs that pay fair wages. The company was founded by women and is Black owned as well.

$23

Website

Huha makes breathable underwear out of tree-derived fiber from sustainably managed forests. The fiber is spun with soothing zinc oxide, which reduces odor and has antibacterial properties. I love that the line is inclusive of most sizes, ranging from 2XS to 3XL, comes in four styles and two fabric weights, and is free from synthetic materials that can cause irritation. They also plant a tree with every order.

$37

Website

I’m obsessed with this exfoliating foaming cleanser from Suki Skincare. It has an uplifting citrus scent, starts as a solid scrub and morphs into a luxurious foam, and is made of organic or clean ingredients. It makes my face smooth while soothing my skin with colloidal oat. I have really sensitive skin and haven’t had any issues with redness when using the product. Suki’s products are made for changing skin cycles, so it’s easy to find options to work with those changes. All of their products use clean and cruelty-free ingredients, have some refillable options to minimize waste, and their outer packaging is made of crush paper, which uses residue from organic products like citrus fruit rinds, cocoa, and hazelnuts to make paper.

$119.99

Website

The Drinkmate allows you to carbonate any beverage. You can make fancy carbonated cocktails, juices, teas, sodas, or flavored sparkling water. It comes in a few different colors and takes up very little counter space. It helps you cut down on single-use waste and control the ingredients in your favorite fizzy drinks. They have a ton of interesting recipes on their site to help you get the most out of your Drinkmate. They also have a CO2 exchange program where they’ll take back your empty cylinders and send you a coupon for more.

$14

Website

Sea Witch Botanicals Solid Perfumes are made with minimal packaging that can be recycled and smell amazing! They’re made of essential oils, are completely vegan, and are free from parabens or synthetic fragrances. They easily fit into a pocket or purse and won’t leak or spill all over your stuff. They pride themselves on their sustainable practices and give a portion of their proceeds to various charities working to protect the planet.

$15.95

Website

All The Things Cleaner truly cleans all the things in your house with only five natural ingredients. It works on glass, porcelain, hardwood, granite, marble, metal, and plastic surfaces, so you don’t have to switch between cleaners as you clean your kitchen or bathroom. It uses clay to gently exfoliate surfaces without scratching and essential oils that naturally disinfect. You don’t have to use harsh chemicals to make your home sparkle.

$19.99 for a 9 pack of bottles

Website

PATH is the first certified refillable and 100% recyclable bottled water. The bottles are made of sleek aluminum and can be refilled over and over again. They come in Still, Sparkling, and Alkaline varieties, are made in the USA, and really help to cut down on single-use plastics. I love PATH for travel since I don’t have to worry as much about losing an expensive water bottle.

$20

Website

Butter & Me Butter Melt Lotion Bars are perfect for traveling. They’re solid, which saves precious space in your bag of liquids, and each one comes in a cute cotton drawstring bag with a reusable paper box to make them easy to pack in your luggage without making a mess. They’re made of sunflower oil, avocado oil, Kokum butter, candelilla wax, and essential oils to deeply moisturize skin and leave you smelling amazing. I always pack one when traveling to dry climates or on trips to colder places.

$109

Website

This hoodie is worth every penny, and I don’t travel anywhere without it. It folds down into its own pocket, which saves precious space in my carry-on, it’s lightweight but incredibly warm, it wicks moisture, and it has a secret zip pocket to stash valuables to protect against pickpockets or if you just don’t feel like lugging a bag. It’s also made of an innovative fabric that melts down spent coffee grounds with plastic bottles, so you’re also doing something nice for the planet. The coffee grounds also make it odor-resistant, so you can wear it multiple times without worrying about it smelling weird. It’s awesome for Spring travel since weather can be unpredictable, and it can even double as a pillow on long flights.

$200

Website

Adidas has partnered with iconic Finnish design house Marimekko on a line of bold and colorful workout wear, bags, and sneakers. I love the Ultraboost 4 DNA shoes because they’re comfortable, fashionable, and are made in part with Parley Ocean Plastics, plastic waste intercepted on islands, beaches, and coastal towns to keep it from polluting our oceans. The yarn in the upper is made of 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester.

