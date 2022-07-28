New York Sightseeing Cruise Gives the People What They Want: Puppies on a Boat

Sightseeing events in New York City tend to have a tension between the promise of luxury and cold, hard reality. That five hour walking tour of Williamsburg sounds great, until you realize it’s 95 degrees and humid, and you’ve paid $50 for a branded poncho and some new blisters. It’s rare that an event pops up that is low-cost, easy to get to, and generally an appealing pitch for your Saturday. This weekend, there’s an event that manages to hit all three: a one hour cruise on the Hudson, with puppies!

This Saturday July 30, starting at 11 a.m., the Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise will host the Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise, a celebration of International Friendship Day that will let dog lovers bring their pets on board with them to see New York’s most famous landmarks. The Circle Line’s standard cruises come in 1.5 and 2.5 hour variations, and are guided tours of famous NYC landmarks from the water. The Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise will start at the Midtown ferry pier and travel to the Statue of Liberty, passing the High Line, Empire State Building and Hudson Yards.

Tickets for the cruise cost $20, which covers the admission price for you and your dog, as well as a custom bandana and some snacks. The ticket price will be donated to the North Shore Animal League, who are hosting a mobile adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Pier 83. The event will include dogs up for adoption as well as educational materials about no-kill shelters. Anyone without a puppy to bring on the cruise is encouraged to stop by this additional event and learn more. If you’re looking for a new way to get your pet out of the house and want to see some sights yourself, or you just want to be surrounded by puppies on a boat, this cruise could be worth your time.