The Universal Monsters Return to Halloween Horror Nights with a New Haunted House

When Universal’s Halloween Horrors Nights returns this September, expect to get scared by some familiar faces. Classic Universal Monsters Dracula, The Mummy, and The Wolf Man will be teaming up (and facing off…) in the Universal Monsters: Legends Collide haunted house, Universal announced today. It’ll be the latest in a series of haunted houses based on Universal’s oldest and most iconic horror films, and guests will be able to experience it at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Based on a brief story summary released by Universal (yes, haunted houses have stories), the three monsters will be fighting for possession of an ancient artifact known as the Amulet of Ra. One hopes it can cure him, the others hope it can let them conquer the world, and Universal’s unlucky guests will find themselves in the crossfire as the three battle it out. Universal promises that only one monster will survive, which immediately makes me wonder if this house has multiple endings—and thus will make guests want to walk through it again and again.

COVID has kept me away from Halloween Horror Nights the past two years, but the last time I did check it out, in 2019, my absolute favorite house was based on the Universal Monsters. That house’s recreations of iconic movie settings featured some of the most impressive design I’ve ever seen in a theme park—it’s a shame it was temporary. Hopefully this latest Universal Monsters house will look as amazing as that one. I’m already pretty sure it’ll sound great: Slash from Guns N’ Roses will be creating an original score for the house.

You’ll be able to live through the three-way war for dominance at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood when Halloween Horror Nights starts this September. It kicks off in Orlando on Sept. 2 and in Hollywood on Sept. 8, and will run until Oct. 31 on both coasts. And of course expect many more announcements about haunted houses and scare zones in the weeks to come.