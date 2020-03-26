Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones Are #blackAF in Irreverent First Trailer for New Netflix Series

Emmy-nominated Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has a new Netflix series on the way, and Thursday morning brought our proper introduction to #blackAF, a single-camera, half-hour family comedy in which Barris stars alongside Rashida Jones as a fictionalized version of himself—think Curb Your Enthusiasm, only unapologetically, well, #blackAF.

Barris and Jones play Kenya and his wife Joya, respectively, with Genneya Walton (Extant), Iman Benson (Suits), Scarlet Spencer (Bright), Justin Claiborne (Reverie), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Justine) and Richard Gardenhire Jr. as their six kids. The show also boasts a cavalcade of high-profile guest stars, including Nia Long, Issa Rae, Mike Epps, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Will Packer, Tim Story, Tyler Perry, Bresha Webb, Kym Whitley and Melvin Gregg.

The series’ synopsis reads:

Loosely inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race and culture, #blackAF flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.

Barris created #blackAF and serves as its showrunner in addition to executive producing alongside Jones and Hale Rothstein. It’s the second project to hit Netflix through the massive overall deal Barris struck with the streamer in fall 2018, following the 2019 Astronomy Club sketch-comedy series he executive produced. Barris is also collaborating with Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi on Entergalactic, the forthcoming animated series to accompany Mescudi’s new concept album of the same name.

The first eight episodes of #blackAF hit Netflix on April 17. See the show’s first trailer, key art and some first-look photos below.