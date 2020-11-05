Confirmed: Tayshia Adams Is Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Replacement

In a whirlwind of romance that was an anomaly for the series, current Bachelorette Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss fell for each other early on while filming the show amidst a pandemic. Only a few rose ceremonies into her season, Crawley and Moss decided to leave together. Yet, the rest of the remaining men weren’t left hanging in the slightest.

“Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” host Chris Harrison tells Crawley in the majority of the season promos, while she holds her head in a very awkward moment.

Instead of sending them all home and away from the show’s location at a relaxing La Quinta hotel, Tayshia Adams—a contestant from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor—came to the rescue midseason as the new Bachelorette.

THIS. IS. IT. #TheBachelorette moment that everyone will be talking about is TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/uGspxCZkWA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 5, 2020

As it was teased last week, Adams emerged from the hotel's pool during the very last frame and confirmed the early rumors that she would be taking over. Thankfully, The Bachelorette will keep the same men (if they choose to stay) so fans won't be losing contestant Bennett Jordan's loveable antics any time soon.

What else would you expect from #TheBachelorette's roast?! pic.twitter.com/nSeFAScQu2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 28, 2020

Crawley was initially cast as the season lead, but as present in her Night One introductions, she felt that meeting Moss was like meeting her husband. Much to the disdain of the other men, Moss got most of the attention from then on, causing a lot of angry rants about “Why are we here?”

While the series isn’t over or close to being done, here’s hoping Crawley and Moss maintained the love they portrayed on the show after filming ended. The rest of Crawley’s men now have a fairer shot at finding that same potential with Tayshia Adams, even if it wasn’t what—or who—they initially expected.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday nights on ABC.



Lexi Lane is a Brooklyn writer with a love of iced coffee, reality TV, and the good old days when concerts existed. She is currently a music intern at Paste, but dabbles in other sections too. You can find her (and great memes) on Twitter @lexixlane;.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.