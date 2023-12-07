Donald Glover and Maya Erskine Attempt Work-Life Balance in Prime Video’s First Mr. & Mrs. Smith Trailer

Prime Video has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Mr. & Mrs. Smith reimagining. The series has been in the works for several years, with Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) initially set to helm the show both as co-creators and co-stars. Waller-Bridge unfortunately left the show in 2021 over creative differences.

Adapted from the 2005 film of the same name, this new rendition sees Glover and Erskine take on the iconic roles originally played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Set to Shirley Bassey’s cover of “(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story” the trailer is action-packed, while hinting at an emotional core that viewers can anticipate when the show finally premieres. Each time Glover and Erskine share a glance, it feels as if they’re sharing a cacophony of words with just the look of their eyes.

According to the official logline, the series will focus on “two lonely strangers [who] land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

Donald Glover (John Smith) and Maya Erskine (Jane Smith) star as the titular Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They are joined by Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, and Úrsula Corberó.

The series is produced by Glover, who also produced his previous Prime endeavor Swarm. Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Jenny Robins serve as executive producers. Hiro Murai, who directed Glover’s short film Guava Island, will direct the first two episodes.

Watch the trailer below; all eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be released February 2nd on Prime Video.

