Yawn: Lord of the Rings TV Series Title Officially Revealed as "The Rings of Power" in New Teaser

Make no mistake, we’re all excited to see what the heck Amazon Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series is going to look like. Is it going to capture the magic of the books and initial trilogy of films? Is it going to sweep us up in its gloriously dense lore and carry us away to fantasy TV bliss?

Based on a teaser released today, my skepticism remains healthy. There is no actual footage, and the voiceover just repeats the basics of Lord of the Rings itself. The official title of this prequel series, “Rings of Power,” feels entirely phoned-in. Yes this story takes place during the Second Age and the creation of the rings so technically it’s fine. But I’d like something a little more than fine!

Amazon seem to send up a trial balloon recently regarding fantasy TV with its Wheel of Time adaptation, which despite some foibles, was a rollicking good time. Hopefully “The Rings of Power” will capture some of that fun while also slowing down a little more than WoT did during its short run (and to that end, we hope it gets more than 8 episodes to tell its initial story). Perhaps more will be revealed soon with actual footage….

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2nd on Prime Video. Check out the teaser below:

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRonPrime#LOTR#LOTRROPpic.twitter.com/KWAokaVeWW — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 19, 2022



