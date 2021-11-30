It's a New Decade in the First Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Amazon has released the first trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The new season takes on a new decade as Midge continues her journey as a performer. In a press release Prime Video describes the new season as: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The highly anticipated new season has a slew of exciting guest stars including Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander. They join the established cast led by Rachel Brosnan with Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zefen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby.

The Emmy-winning series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino has become Amazon’s flagship original series for their streaming service. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmys during its three season run. Both critically acclaimed and widely popular, the fourth season will kick off a big year for the streamer, as Amazon tries to establish a stronger stake in the streaming wars with their upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere on Friday February 18th, followed by two-episode weekly releases.

Check out the trailer below.



Leila Jordan is the TV intern for Paste Magazine. To talk about all things movies, TV, and useless trivia you can find her @galaxyleila

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.