As We See It Trailer Introduces a Coming-of-Age Series About Life on the Autism Spectrum

Prime Video has released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy-drama series As We See It.

In a press release Amazon described the series as following three “twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.”

The cast stars newcomers Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien as the roommates. All three actors identify on the autism spectrum. They are joined by Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), and Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds).

As We See It is the latest project from Jason Katims, known for being a writer on Friday Night Lights and creating the NBC series Parenthood. He will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. As We See It is based on the Israeli show On the Spectrum, with original creators Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman returning as executive producers on the adaptation. The original series currently streams on HBO Max.

As We See It will premiere with eight episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 21st.

Check out the trailer below.



