New TV Shows on Amazon Prime

While Amazon might not have the quantity of new TV series of its competitor Netflix, the online retail giant has invested heavily in its narrower band of original programming. That will be most apparent come this September when Amazon Prime Video launches The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but it can already be seen in its recent releases. Here we’ll keep track of every new series available for Prime members to stream for free. In the last few months, that’s meant action-adventure, animation, comedy, fantasy and drama. Here are the six newest TV shows on Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Release Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Creator: Nick Santora

Stars: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten

Genre: Action, Thriller

Paste Review Score: 8.0

Tom Cruise may have played Jack Reacher in two separate films, but when it comes to the embodiment of the character from the popular Lee Child novels, the actor doesn’t quite match the description. In the long-running book series, Jack Reacher is described as being 6’ 5,” around 250 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. That’s a far cry from the 5’7” star of Mission Impossible and Top Gun. The height of a lead actor for a television series may seem unimportant, but not in this case. Reacher’s imposing size is part of the character’s identity, something more appropriately personified in the brawny 6’2” Alan Ritchson (Titans, Smallville), who takes over the role in the TV series. Thankfully for viewers, there’s a lot more to Reacher than looking like an intimidating NFL defensive lineman; all of his unique character traits from the Lee Child novels have made their way into the series, as well as his compelling backstory. -Terry Terrones

Amazon Prime Release Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Creator: Matthew Mercer

Stars: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Paste Review Score: 8.0

Amazon Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina arrives just as D&D’s corporate owners are also making moves to bring the property back to the big screen. While the show doesn’t have any official connection with the game, Critical Role—the web show the characters and world are based on—is transparently grounded in the storytelling of the tabletop roleplaying game that game master Matt Mercer is running, and the characters his group of professional voice actor pals are portraying. If, like me, you believe adapting something like D&D should be less about overblown lore and more about the feeling of getting together with a bunch of your pals to mainline pizza and crack jokes while you collaborate on how to best the monsters in a friend’s bespoke adventure (that is peppered with references to whatever books or movies they’ve just watched), then The Legend of Vox Machina could serve as a proof of concept for that approach. The Legend of Vox Machina takes the setting and characters from the Critical Role show, removes the inconvenience of dice, movement restrictions, and spell slot limitations, and turns it into a proudly R-rated cartoon. Vox Machina is the name of the eponymous group of mercs at the center of the show’s story, a down-on-their-luck crew of murder hobos whose immediate concerns include an astronomical bar tab and poor local reputation. And while the series won’t net Hasbro any royalties, it unquestionably moves the phenomenon of adapting role-playing games to the screen one step deeper into the mainstream. —Kenneth Lowe

Amazon Prime Release Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Created by: Jason Katims

Stars: Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, Joe Mantegna

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Paste Review Score: 9.2

As We See It, executive producer Jason Katims’ Prime Video dramedy, is a refreshing take on both the coming-of-age story and on TV’s depictions of people on the Autism spectrum. Led by a cast of actors who have ASD, the series doesn’t sugar-coat the disorder or coddle the three main characters. It shows them falling in love, making mistakes and learning how to navigate careers and friendships. And while these characters may struggle to find their places in a neuro-typical world, viewers without ASD may find that the challenges the trio face aren’t that different from theirs. —Whitney Friedlander

Amazon Prime Release Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Created by: Gloria Calderón Kellett

Stars: Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Creator and executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett’s new Amazon Prime series With Love, portrays a successful Latino family living in Portland with characters who are diverse in terms of age, sexual orientation, ethnicity and gender identification. The five-episode series follows siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), their parents Beatriz (Constance Marie) and Jorge Sr. (Benito Martinez), their non-binary cousin Sol (Isis King) and their respective significant others through a year marked by holidays beginning with Nochebueno (Christmas Eve) and ending with Dia de los Muertos. Kellett, who plays the hilarious Tia Gladys on the series, wrote the show during the pandemic. The result is a series that is charming, funny, poignant, and groundbreaking. Two doctors meet and fall in love. One is resistant to opening themselves up to a relationship. The other is coming off a difficult divorce. It’s a story we may have seen before, but this time Sol is a trans, non-binary character. —Amy Amatangelo

Amazon Prime Release Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Created by: Tracy Oliver

Stars: Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, Tyler Lepley

Genre: Comedy

Paste Review Score: 7.4

Harlem isn’t the spiritual successor to Insecure that it perhaps hopes to be. Similar in structure and from a writing team that has worked on First Wives Club and the hit film Girls Trip, the show follows four women in Harlem as they deal with the rollercoaster of drama of their own personal and professional lives. Camille (Meaghan Good), the show’s central character, is an anthropology professor at Columbia who is desperate for both tenure and a way to get over her ex who is unexpectedly back in town. Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a queer tech start-up founder whose product is about to make it big, while Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) are a pair of roommates who have different views on everything from money to men. There are shades of the Issa Rae-led comedy throughout, and it’s hard not to compare the two shows in premise and execution. If Camille is Harlem’s Issa, she lacks a lot of the personality that was infused in Issa’s one-liners and mirror alter-ego. Still, the characters are fun to hang out with, and the show makes for a quick and enjoyable binge that doesn’t require too much thought. Harlem isn’t as groundbreaking, tight, or fresh as Insecure was, but perhaps the comparison is incorrect—Harlem isn’t trying to be anything other than another show about young, successful Black women thriving. And no matter the packaging, Hollywood needs more of these stories. —Radhika Menon

Amazon Prime Release Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Created by: Rafe Judkins

Stars: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, and Barney Harris

Genre: Fantasy

Paste Review Score: 8.5

“The wheel weaves as the wheel wills,” and for Amazon Prime Video’s new fantasy series, it wills it quickly. Running an economic eight hourlong episodes, The Wheel of Time is a brisk entry to Robert Jordan’s massive novel series, which evidently contains 2,782 distinct characters. Amazon’s version doesn’t have quite that many, not yet, but I can genuinely say that as a newbie to the franchise it took me several episodes and many tabs to understand what anyone’s name actually was. And yet, this adaptation—developed by Rafe Judkins—does everything it can to be accessible to viewers unfamiliar with the source material. It doesn’t hurt that the fantasy beats are familiar: There is a battle between light and dark, as well as a Chosen One (the “Dragon Reborn”) who will fight to save humanity—or destroy it in the process. There are critters and creatures and a magic that can only be wielded by women, plus a cult looking to eradicate the use of magic, pretenders to the would-be throne, and a hellish army of darkness. Navigating all of this are four young adults (any of whom could be the fabled savior) shepherded by a powerful sorceress named Moraine (Rosamund Pike). The Wheel of Time teases out so much, but whether or not it eventually fills that out—or if its surface-level telling of this story will lead viewers to a deeper connection with the series itself—is uncertain. For now, it’s a fun ride. —Allison Keene