Them Trailer Unveils Amazon Prime's New Terror Anthology Series

Joining the ranks of eerie anthology series Black Mirror and Homecoming, Them is a new original terror anthology heading to Amazon Prime. The first season, created by the up-and-coming Little Marvin, has just dropped a new trailer to give a taste of the fraught 1950’s setting. With plans to develop further series based on terror in America, the first chapter of Them follows a Black family moving to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles during a period of time called “The Great Migration.” But moving pains give way to malevolent, monstrous forces that threaten to destroy them.

Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas lead the series, respectively, as mother and father duo Lucky and Henry Emory. Their two young daughters, Gracie and Ruby, are played by Melody Hurd and Shahadi Wright Joseph (who horror fans may recognize from Jordan Peele’s sophomore feature Us). Along with Pill, Ryan Kwanten, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Liam McIntyre are also set to star in the series as citizens of Compton.

In the trailer, we get to see the Emorys’ first steps on Palmer Drive. Bright, sunny, and brimming with eerie undertones, clearly everything is not as it seems. Their blonde, white, always-grinning neighbors appear less-than-friendly. And that nice, new house in Compton? It appears to be haunted with spirits out to wreck the family’s otherwise peaceful quartet.

“This is how it begins: with one family,” croaks neighbor Betty Wendell (Allison Pill) in the trailer, rallying a racist drive to horrify the Emorys out of the neighborhood. “They came from somewhere worse. We’ll have to make this place worse.”

The series was created and executive produced by Little Marvin, along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, David Matthews, and Don Kurt.

Them will debut all 10 episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime April 9th.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

