The Wheel of Time Trailer Teases Amazon's Long-Awaited Fantasy Epic

Amazon has finally released the first teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated Wheel of Time series. The fantasy epic is set to premiere in November, but until now we’ve heard hardly hide nor hair about it. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, the series is being adapted by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Hemlock Grove), with Uta Briesewitz directing the first two episodes.

According to Amazon, “Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

The series also stars Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, and Barney Harris, with Alvaro Morte, Sophie Okonedo, Priyanka Bose, Hammed Animashaun, Kae Alexander, Kate Fleetwood, Johann Myers, and Alexandre Willaume set as recurring cast members.

Check out the first look at The Wheel of Time below; the first three episodes will premiere November 19, with new episodes available each Friday through December 24.



