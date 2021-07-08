The North Water Trailer: Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell Lead an Arctic Whale Hunt in AMC+ Series

Based on the best-selling novel by Ian McGuire, The North Water hits AMC+ later this month. The first trailer for the new series highlights an intense whaling expedition to the Arctic Circle.

Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell, and Stephen Graham, The North Water is set in the 1850s and follows a group of men as they journey from England to the Arctic to hunt whales. O’Connell leads as Patrick Summer, a former Army surgeon who witnesses the brutality of both the climate and his shipmates on their adventure. Farrell plays Henry Drax, a ruthless harpooner and a callous force of nature.

The The North Water looks full of stunning shots and breathtaking landscapes. The series was filmed on location in the Arctic and a press release states the crew “sailed as far as 81 degrees north to film sequences in the pack ice, the furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed before.”

The North Water is the newest series to hit AMC+, a subscription-based addition to the cable channel. From See-Saw Films and Rhombus Media, the series will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios and will debut in the UK this fall on BBC Two.

The first episode of The North Water premieres on AMC+ on July 15. The following episodes will be released weekly through August 12. Check out the trailer below:



