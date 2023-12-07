Tragedy Strikes in AMC+’s First Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale Trailer

AMC+ has released the first trailer for the new supernatural series Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale.

Written and created by Debbie Horsfield, the show is adapted from the V.V. James novel of the same name. The seven-part series will be set in the fictional English town of Sanctuary, a place where witches are not only known to the community, but are able to live in the open. For hundreds of years they have been seen as sacred members of society, but the death of a prominent community member’s son begins to change all that.

According to an official press release, the new series follows “Sarah Fenn, Sanctuary’s resident witch, on whom the town relies to solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed. When local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies tragically in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper. Mother of the deceased, Abigail, once Sarah’s closest friend, is wracked with grief, and to avenge her son’s death, launches a modern-day witch-hunt to get ‘justice,’ no matter what the cost.”

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale stars Elaine Cassidy (Sarah Fenn), Hazel Doupe (Harper Fenn), Amy De Bhrún (Abigail Whithall), Stephanie Levi-John (DCI Maggie Knight), Stephen Lord (Ted Bolt), Darragh Gilhooly (Jake Bolt), Adam Isla O’Brien (DC Ryan Henshall), Elish Liburd (Izzy Paterson), Barry John Kinsella (Michael Whithall), and Sophie Mensah (Cheryl Lee). Valerie O’Connor and Kelly Campbell are also set to star.

The series is executive produced by Monumental Television, V.V. James, and writer and creator Debbie Horsfield. Lisa Mulcahy (Red Rock) and Justin Molotnikov (Merlin) served as directors.

Watch the trailer below; the first two episodes of Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale premiere on AMC+ on January 4th.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.