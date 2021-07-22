Kevin Can F**k Himself Exclusive Sneak Peek Teases Allison’s Plans Coming to Fruition

In my review of the first four episodes of Kevin Can F—k Himself, I noted that the show’s core concept is not one that can run forever. At some point, something has to happen regarding Allison’s plot to murder her emotionally abusive and manipulative husband.

Well folks, we’ve nearly reached the penultimate hour, and it looks like that moment might be here. At the end of last week’s episode, we saw Allison telling Nick that she would set where and when the shooting should take place. In our exclusive sneak peek for Episode 7, “Broken,” we see the cops interviewing Allison about that very thing. We’re in the endgame now!

Like the show itself, the clip below starts us off in one direction, and then quickly shifts gears to events taking place four days earlier, where Patty is coaching and challenging Allison on how to handle the detectives after the deed is done. In typical fashion, Allison is very convinced that once Kevin has been taken care of, everything will work itself out. But murders are rarely so clean.

The official synopsis for the episode further reveals: “Nick’s timeline shifts as Allison and Patty prepare for the big night. Kevin, Neil, and Pete start a band, but Neil gets paranoid that Kevin has other plans when he finds a fertility clinic brochure in the trash. Tammy and Patty get closer.” So there is still a lot happening besides this attempted murder… and from this scene, it’s also unclear if Nick was successful.

Check out the teaser clip below, and we will find out the truth Sunday, July 25th at 9 p.m. on AMC. If you are an AMC+ subscriber, you can watch “Broken” right now.



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.