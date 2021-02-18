AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer Throws Annie Murphy into a Warped Sitcom

Schitt’s Creek meets WandaVision in AMC’s new warped sitcom-thriller, Kevin Can F—k Himself. Annie Murphy stars as Allison, the typical sitcom wife: cheery, chipper, funny (but not too funny). But something’s lurking beneath the shiny glow of the television screen—something murderous. In this sunny sitcom, our leading lady seems displaced.

The trailer for AMC’s Kevin Can F—k Himself was released today, blending single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy into one sizzling critique of the genre. As Allison reckons with her false smiles, the sexism she endures, and the passenger seat nature of her role, the show spirals out of control.

“It’s about a woman who keeps playing the perfect housewife,” Allison narrates. “Then one day, she realizes what she wants.” To be clear: what she wants is to kill her husband, Kevin. The world may revolve around him now—but as long as Allison’s got a say, it won’t any longer.

Alongside Murphy, Eric Peterson and May Hollis Inboden are set to star in the show. Kevin Can F—k Himself is created and produced by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team), with co-executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Workaholics) is the showrunner of the series, which will run for eight hour-long episodes.

Kevin Can F—k Himself will premiere on AMC this Summer.



Fletcher Peters is a New York-based journalist whose writing has appeared in Decider, Jezebel, and Film School Rejects, among other spots. You can follow her on Twitter @fietcherpeters gossiping about rom-coms, TV, and the latest celebrity drama.

