Soulmates Sneak Peek: Could Taking a Compatibility Test Change Your Life for the Better?

In Soulmates, a six-hour AMC anthology co-created by Will Bridges (Stranger Things) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), a new scientific test is introduced that can definitively reveal your One True Love. The series will explore the pros and cons, romances and pitfalls of taking the test or choosing not to. In our exclusive clip from the premiere episode, “Watershed,” Nikki (Sarah Snook) and Franklin (Kingsley Ben-Adir) show up to Nikki’s brother’s wedding—taking place just two weeks after he’s taken the test and met his soulmate. As he describes it, he was about to turn 50, was single and lonely, and now everything has turned around … but will it stay that way? Is who you are more than what science can predict?

Nikki is skeptical about this new relationship and the test itself—she and Franklin are already married and have kids from before the soulmate link was discovered. So should they take it and dare to see what it reveals, or remain content in the relationship that they chose themselves and have made work for all these years?

Soulmates also stars David Costabile (Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions), Bill Skarsgård (Clark), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), JJ Field (Turn), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Karima McAdams (Deep State), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Henry Goodman (The New Pope), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), Sandra Teles (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Letty Thomas (Emma) and Adam El Hagar (Tyrant), among others.

The series premieres Monday, October 5th on AMC. Check out our premiere clip below:



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.