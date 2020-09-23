The Salisbury Poisonings Trailer: The Untold True Story of an Invisible Killer & the Race to Stop Mass Death

With Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, getting poisoned in broad daylight by the Russian state, clearly audacious assassination attempts still are at play in contemporary life. At the same time, COVID-19 has revolutionized casual fear into the constant of daily activity — every small interaction that’s less than six feet apart or inside a poorly-ventilated area simmers with deathly possibility. Combined these two sensations, and you get AMC’s new UK series: The Salisbury Poisonings. This four-part drama tracks the fallout after double agent and spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia suffer an assassination attempt by Russian operatives while sitting in a crowded park.

The twist? Skripal was poisoned with Novichok, a lethal nerve gas that’s also nearly undetectable. With tracings of the poison popping up all around the major metro area of Salisbury, officials face an impossible task: stop massive death and do it quietly. Where half a teaspoon of Novichok has the ability to murder 20,000 people with ease, the race is on for officials to solve an impossible disaster.

The Salisbury Poisonings is executive produced by Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and by the writers of the drama, Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and series director Saul Dibb. Series producer is Karen Lewis.

The four-part drama premieres in full Thursday, October 1st on AMC+, and is set to air on AMC in 2021. Check out the trailer below:



